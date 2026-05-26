Captains' Jace LaViolette Named Midwest League Player of the Week

Published on May 26, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Lake County Captains News Release







EASTLAKE, Ohio - On Monday, May 25, Minor League Baseball (MiLB) announced that Lake County Captains OF Jace LaViolette, MLB Pipeline's No. 7 Guardians prospect, has been named the Midwest League Player of the Week for the week of May 18-May 24.

This marks the second consecutive week for which a Captains player has been named the Midwest League Player of the Week. INF Luke Hill, MLB Pipeline's No. 30 Guardians prospect, earned the honor for the week of May 11-17.

LaViolette had a stellar series at the plate versus the Lansing Lugnuts this past week. He helped Lake County win five of six games and score 55 runs during this span, the Captains' most runs during a six-game homestand since this series format was implemented in 2021.

LaViolette hit safely in all six of Lake County's games this past week, logging at least one extra-base hit in each of the last four. For the week of May 18-24, the left-handed hitter led High-A with 11 runs scored and the Midwest League with 23 total bases. He also tied the Midwest League lead with one triple, three home runs, six extra-base hits, a 1.000 slugging percentage.

Additionally, LaViolette ranked top-five in the Midwest League with 10 hits (tied for second), a 1.519 OPS (third) and eight RBI (tied for fourth), while ranking seventh in the league with a .435 batting average.

The Katy, Texas native is currently on a season-long seven-game hitting streak, batting .429 (12-for-28) with three doubles, one triple, three home runs, 11 RBI, a .500 on-base percentage, a .929 slugging percentage, and a 1.429 OPS during this span.

LaViolette was selected by the Cleveland Guardians in the first round of the 2025 MLB Draft out of Texas A&M. The 22-year-old made his pro debut with the Captains after being assigned to Lake County's 2026 Opening Day roster.

The Captains will begin a six-game road series against the Beloit Sky Carp on Monday, May 26, with first pitch for the series opener scheduled for 7:05 p.m. from ABC Supply Stadium in Beloit, Wisconsin. The series will be part of a 12-game road trip for Lake County. The road trip will be broadcast on the Bally Sports Live App and the MiLB App, with social media coverage courtesy of @LCCaptains on X and Instagram.







Midwest League Stories from May 26, 2026

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