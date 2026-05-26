Captains of the Week (5/19-5/24/26): Rafe Schlesinger & Jace LaViolette

Published on May 26, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Lake County Captains News Release







EASTLAKE, Ohio - For the week of May 19-24, Lake County is recognizing LHP Rafe Schlesinger and OF Jace LaViolette as the eighth set of Captains of the Week for the 2026 season for their impressive showings versus the Lansing Lugnuts.

RAFE SCHLESINGER, LHP

Schlesinger had a pair of outstanding starts versus Lansing this past week.

The left-hander earned the win in each of his starts, leading High-A with 14 strikeouts (second in MiLB) and 11.0 innings pitched (tied for third in MiLB) during the week of May 19-24. He allowed only one run on seven hits across his two starts, issuing just one walk.

Schlesinger recorded his first career pro quality start on Tuesday, May 19. The portsider surrendered one run on three hits, striking out five without a walk in a 14-1 Captains victory, which was called in the bottom of the seventh inning due to rain.

Schlesinger followed his first stellar start with another gem on Sunday, May 24. The left-hander threw a pro career-high nine strikeouts in five shutout innings, allowing four hits and walking just one in a 10-0 Lake County victory.

Schlesinger ranks third in the Midwest League with 52 strikeouts this season, reaching this mark in just 36.1 innings pitched.

Schlesinger was selected by the Cleveland Guardians in the fourth round of the 2024 MLB Draft out of the University of Miami (FL). The Holbrook, New York native was promoted to the Captains from Single-A Lynchburg on Aug. 11, 2025, throwing 24 strikeouts to nine walks in five appearances (three starts) and logging one save for Lake County last season. He also pitched 4.1 scoreless innings of relief in Game 2 of the 2025 Midwest League East Division Championship Series, throwing five strikeouts.

JACE LaVIOLETTE, OF

LaViolette, MLB Pipeline's No. 7 Guardians prospect, had a standout series at the plate versus this past week, earning Midwest League Player of the Week honors for the week of May 18-24.

The left-hander hitter batted .435 (10-for-23) with three doubles, one triple, three home runs, eight RBI, and three walks, leading High-A with 11 runs and the Midwest League with 23 total bases and a 1.000 slugging percentage (tied) during the week of May 18-24. He also hit safely in each of Lake County's six games against the Dragons, recording an extra-base hit in each of the last four.

For more information about LaViolette's remarkable series versus Lansing, click here.

During the month of May, the Katy, Texas native is batting .275 with 19 hits, five doubles, one triple, five home runs, 18 RBI, a .594 slugging percentage, and a .927 OPS in 16 games.

LaViolette was selected by the Cleveland Guardians in the first round of the 2025 MLB Draft out of Texas A&M, where he set career program records for home runs (68) and walks (169) in three seasons with the Aggies. He made his pro debut with the Captains after being assigned to Lake County's 2026 Opening Day roster.

The Captains will begin a six-game road series against the Beloit Sky Carp on Tuesday, May 26, with first pitch for the series opener scheduled for 7:05 p.m. from ABC Supply Stadium in Beloit, Wisconsin. The series will be part of a 12-game road trip for Lake County. The road trip will be broadcast on the Bally Sports Live App and the MiLB App, with social media coverage courtesy of @LCCaptains on X and Instagram.







Midwest League Stories from May 26, 2026

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