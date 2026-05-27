Chiefs Win Fifth Straight in Rain-Shortened Series Opener with Wisconsin

Published on May 26, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Peoria Chiefs News Release







APPLETON, WI - Thanks to three home runs and a seven-strikeout performance from Yhoiker Fajardo, the Chiefs extended their win streak to a season-long five games with a 5-2 victory in the series opener with Wisconsin at Neuroscience Group Field on Tuesday night.

Jesús Báez opened the scoring just four pitches into the game, as he launched a 430-foot leadoff homer to open a 1-0 Chiefs lead.

The home run made it 11 consecutive games with a home run for Peoria, the longest such Chiefs streak on record.

Chiefs starter Yhoiker Fajardo averted early trouble by stranding the bases loaded in the bottom of the first and leaving runners on second and third in the second.

Wisconsin broke through in the third, though, as Midwest League home run leader Andrew Fischer hit his 14th of the season; a solo shot to right field to tie the game at one.

Peoria took the lead back in the fourth inning, employing another longball. After a one-out walk from Cameron Nickens, Jose Suárez lined a home run over the tall left field wall to make it 3-1 Chiefs.

The lead grew to 4-1 in the fifth, as Suárez socked a broken bat RBI single.

Fajardo returned for the fifth inning for the Chiefs and surrendered a leadoff home run of Marco Dinges. However, the 19-year-old bounced back to strikeout the final two batters he faced, finishing with seven in 4.2 innings.

Jalin Flores got that run back for the Chiefs in the top of the sixth, as he clubbed the team's third home run of the contest to push the advantage to 5-2.

Gerardo Salas kept that lead in place with 1.1 scoreless out of the bullpen. As Dominic Freeberger took the mound for the bottom of the seventh, rain started to pour. With two outs and a man on first, the game entered a rain delay.

After a 35-minute delay, the game was ruled official, sealing a Chiefs win. Peoria improves to 21-24 with the victory.

The series continues Wednesday with a doubleheader. Game one is set for 12:10pm, with game two set to follow approximately 40 minutes after the conclusion of game one. Fans can tune into the hometown broadcast online at PeoriaChiefs.com.







Midwest League Stories from May 26, 2026

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