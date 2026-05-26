TinCaps Game Information: May 26 at South Bend Cubs

Published on May 26, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release







Fort Wayne TinCaps (22-23) @ South Bend Cubs (25-16)

Tuesday, May 26 | Four Winds Field | 6:05 PM | Game 46 of 132

RHP Matthew Watson (0-2, 19.1 IP, 3.26 ERA) vs. RHP Alfredo Romero (1-1, 26.1 IP, 5.47 ERA)

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SWEET-SWINGING ALEX MCCOY: TinCaps left fielder Alex McCoy tied a career-high with 4 RBI on Sunday. The undrafted free agent out of Hofstra launched his team-leading ninth home run of the season in the first inning. The 422-foot two-run blast was the first of three hits on the evening for McCoy. He later doubled in a run in the sixth and added an RBI single for good measure in the seventh. McCoy finished last week with four extra-base hits (2 doubles, 2 HR). McCoy leads the Midwest League with 26 extra-base hits and 16 doubles, and is tied for the league lead with 91 total bases. He ranks in the top 10 in seven categories.

CHAPTER II: The TinCaps head to South Bend this week for their second and final series at Four Winds Field against their Hoosier State rival this season. The two clubs battled the week of April 28-May 3, where Fort Wayne took the final five games of the series. It secured the 'Caps their first series win since June 24-29, 2025, when they took four of six against the Great Lakes Loons to start the second half. Before the series, the 'Caps were 0-9-5 (W-L-T) in series dating back to last June. It was also their first road series win since June 3-8, 2025, at Beloit. Fort Wayne and South Bend will play one final time after next week at Parkview Field, the week of June 16-21.

JOHNNY ON THE SPOT: Fort Wayne shortstop Jonathan Vastine hit his third home run of the season in Sunday's series finale against Dayton. It was the first for Vastine at Parkview Field since joining Fort Wayne in August, 2025. The former Vanderbilt Commodore has a home run in each of the last two series. Vastine owns the last TinCap grand slam, his first career professional long ball, which came on September 5, 2025, against West Michigan.

ABOUT LAST WEEK: The TinCaps are coming off a series split at home against the Dayton Dragons. It was the first of three series between the clubs this season, with Fort Wayne set to make the trek to Day Air Ballpark the week of June 9-14 for their lone series on the road against the Dragons in 2026. Dayton will return to Parkview Field for the final home series of the regular season, the week of August 25-30, making it the second consecutive season where the TinCaps have hosted the Dragons to conclude their home schedule.

LOOKING TO START STRONG: Fort Wayne is looking to win their first Tuesday game of the 2026 season tonight. The TinCaps are 0-6 on Tuesdays and 1-7 in series openers. Opponents have out-scored Fort Wayne 44-15 in Tuesday contests so far this year.

MOLDED BY CLAY: Fort Wayne closer Clay Edmondson earned his Minor League-leading ninth save of the season on Thursday. While not qualified, Edmondson's 0.50 ERA leads the Midwest League among arms with as many innings pitched (18.0) and is fifth in Minor League Baseball. Six of the sidewinder's 9 saves this season have come away from Parkview Field, and he has only allowed 1 earned run across 18.0 frames.

WATTY WORKING: TinCap right-hander Matthew Watson tossed 5.0 frames in last Tuesday's series opener against Dayton, a career-high in innings pitched since he made his debut on April 17 on the road against Lake County. Watson made his first professional start in the first game of the doubleheader at Parkview Field on May 6 against Beloit and worked 4.0 scoreless innings. The righty has allowed 3 earned runs across 12 2/3 frames in his first 3 professional starts.

MAKE WAY FOR THE KING: TinCaps catcher Lamar King Jr. crushed his first home run at Parkview Field in his 60th game as a TinCap on Wednesday. The No. 14 Padres prospect has 3 home runs this season. King Jr. had his 27-game on-base streak snapped in last Tuesday's series opener. It was the longest stretch for a TinCap since Tirso Ornelas did so in 2018. This run was sparked by King Jr's first High-A home run on April 14 at Lake County after he started the season 2-for-28 at the plate. Across the stretch, King Jr. slashed .326/.418/.463 with a .881 OPS, 5 doubles, 1 triple, 2 home runs, 12 RBI, 13 BB, and 6 stolen bases.







Midwest League Stories from May 26, 2026

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