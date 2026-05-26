Small But Mighty Six-Year-Old - Salem to Complete Home Run for Life May 27

Published on May 26, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Dayton Dragons News Release







Dayton, Ohio - Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Ohio and the Dayton Dragons will host six-year-old Salem during the iconic Anthem Home Run for Life program on Wednesday, May 27, at 7:05 pm, when the Dayton Dragons take on the Great Lakes Loons at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District.

The Anthem Home Run for Life program provides children in the Dayton region who are battling serious medical conditions with a once-in-a-lifetime experience. Each honoree takes a lap around the bases at Day Air Ballpark during a Dragons home game while the crowd cheers them on.

Salem's Story

In March 2023, right after her third birthday, Salem had what her parent's thought was an allergic reaction to children's makeup which included swelling of her eyelids and stomach. After a visit to her doctor, she continued to have other symptoms present including urination issues and being extremely fatigued.

Doctors concluded that Salem had minimal change disease (MCD) which resulted in nephrotic syndrome that causes your kidneys to not filter correctly. After courageously battling this disorder for close to two years, Salem has been in remission for a little over a year now.

While on vacation in April 2025, Salem started to have bloody stools and mouth sores. Her symptoms expanded to include rapid weight loss and extreme fatigue. Doctors tested Salem for various conditions to rule things out ranging from strep throat to colitis, but her symptoms continued through July of 2025. Salem's parents knew things weren't getting better and took her to the hospital for more testing to hopefully get a diagnosis.

Salem was admitted to the hospital on and off and was eventually diagnosed with inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) in October 2025. After two weeks of intense treatments with infusions, she was in remission. Salem is now in the maintenance phase of treatment and hasn't had a flare up in over a year for her IBD. Salem lives every day like a typical six-year-old.

Through all the symptoms, testing, and treatments, Salem has been super strong. She is very excited to enter first grade this fall! Salem aspires to become a nurse when she grows up so she can help others. She loves vanilla ice cream with strawberries, painting, reading, and taking trips to Myrtle Beach.

Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield and the Dayton Dragons applaud those who have been instrumental in Salem's life, including her mom, dad, sister, family, friends, and her entire medical team.

Join us at the Dragons game on Wednesday, May 27, to celebrate Salem's Home Run for Life.

To learn more about Anthem Home Run for Life, visit www.daytondragons.com/hrfl.







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