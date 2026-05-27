Peoria Beats Rattlers to Open Series

Published on May 26, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Wisconsin Timber Rattlers News Release







GRAND CHUTE, WI - The Peoria Chiefs defeated the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers 5-2 on Tuesday night in a rain-shortened game at Neuroscience Group Field. There were five homers in the seven-inning contest - three for the Chiefs hit three homers and two for Wisconsin.

Jesus Baez gave Peoria (21-24) a 1-0 lead with a lead-off home run in the top of the first inning.

Andrew Fischer tied the game for the Rattlers (23-19) with a lead-off homer in the bottom of the third. The homer was the fourteenth of the season for Fischer, who had two hits and a walk on Tuesday night.

The Chiefs went back in front in the top of the fourth inning. Wisconsin starting pitcher Wande Torres walked Cam Nickens with one out. Jose Suarez followed with a home run to left for a 3-1 advantage for Peoria.

Torres retired the first two batters he faced in the fifth. However, he hit Won-Bin Cho and gave up a single to left to Nickens. Suarez was next and he muscled a single to shallow right to score Cho.

Marco Dinges started the Wisconsin fifth with a towering home run to left, the seventh homer of the season for Dinges. The Timber Rattlers have hit twenty of their 56 home runs this season against the Chiefs.

Peoria responded again in the top of the sixth, this time against reliever Chandler Welch. Jalin Flores hit a solo homer with two outs for a 5-2 lead. The Chiefs have hit sixteen homers in twelve games against the Timber Rattlers.

Fischer drew a walk with two outs in the bottom of the seventh inning as a steady rain turned into a torrential downpour. The umpiring crew called for the tarp to go on the field after the first pitch to Josh Adamczewski. The game was ruled complete after a 35-minute delay.

Wisconsin had seven hits and drew three walks in the game, but had just three base runners reach with less than two outs in an inning, the leadoff homers by Fischer and Dinges and a one-out walk drawn by Luis Castillo in the bottom of the sixth. The Rattlers stranded eight runners and went 0-for-3 with runners in scoring position on Tuesday.

The Timber Rattlers and Chiefs will play two seven-inning games on Wednesday. Game one at Neuroscience Group Field is set to start with a first pitch at 12:10pm. Game two will start approximately thirty minutes after the conclusion of the first game. Wisconsin's scheduled starting pitchers are J.D. Thompson (0-0, 5.68) for the opener and Braylon Owens (1-0, 3.47) in the nightcap. Peoria has named Ty Van Dyke (0-1, 7.36) and Nate Dohm (0-3, 10.53) as their starters.

Wednesday is a busy promotional day at the ballpark. Learn how to prevent bullying with a special program for the kids before game one. For fans who are 55 or older, Network Health and the Timber Rattlers have a deal...a Silver Foxes Deal! That is a box seat ticket, a brat or hot dog, a beverage, and a baseball hat for $28. This offer is also available to active and retired military personnel. Order this special with the promo code "FOX" through the Timber Rattlers website.

If you can't make it out to the ballpark, Newstalk 93.9 WOSH and internet audio has the radio broadcast of both games starting with the Community Blood Center Pregame Show at 11:50am. The twinbill can also be seen on Bally Sports Live. Game one of the Wednesday doubleheader will be available on CW-14 starting at noon.

R H E

PEO 100 211 0 - 5 10 0

WIS 001 010 0 - 2 7 1

GAME CALLED DUE TO RAIN WITH 2 OUT, 1 LOB in B-7th

HOME RUNS:

PEO:

Jesus Baez (9th, 0 on in 1st inning off Wande Torres, 0 out)

Jose Suarez (6th, 1 on in 4th inning off Wande Torres, 1 out)

Jalin Flores (6th, 0 on in 6th inning off Chandler Welch, 2 out)

WIS:

Andrew Fischer (14th, 0 on in 3rd inning off Yhoiker Fajardo, 0 out)

Marco Dinges (7th, 0 on in 5th inning off Yhoiker Fajardo, 0 out)

WP: Gerardo Salas (3-2)

LP: Wande Torres (3-3)

SAVE: Dominic Freeberger (4)

TIME: 2:04 (:35 delay)

ATTN: 2,660







Midwest League Stories from May 26, 2026

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