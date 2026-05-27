Green, Jr., Locos Slide into Walk-Off 2-1 Victory

Published on May 26, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Lansing Lugnuts News Release







LANSING, Mich. - A Rodney Green, Jr., walk-off slide at home plate combined with a seven-strikeout, one-run performance from the pitching staff powered the Lansing Locos (20-26) to a 2-1 win against the West Michigan Whitecaps (14-32) in a pitcher's duel on Tuesday night at Jackson Ã¢"â¡ Field™.

The Locos scored the game-winning run with inches to spare. In the bottom of the ninth inning, Green worked a leadoff walk before taking second base via a passed ball by Whitecaps catcher Ricardo Hurtado. After a Casey Yamauchi sacrifice bunt advanced Green to third base, Ali Camarillo hit a ground ball down the third-base line where Junior Tilien backhanded it and threw home. Green beat Hurtado's tag at home plate for the Lugnuts' second walk-off win of the year.

Coincidentally, Green also scored the game-winning run on the first walk-off, a bases-loaded Dylan Fien HBP on April 30 against Dayton.

West Michigan had the opportunity to take the lead in the top of the ninth, thanks to a one-out Clayton Campbell triple off Jack Mahoney. Jackson Strong flied out to shallow center field; pinch-runner Caleb Shpur held up initially, but attempted to score when Green's throw home escaped catcher Fien. But pitcher Mahoney backed up the play and gave the ball right back to Fien for an easy tag on Shpur and an inning-ending double play.

Lansing's first run came after a combined 21 scoreless innings over the last three games. Down 1-0 in the seventh, singles from Pedro Pineda and Gunner Gouldsmith put runners at the corners, and a safety squeeze from Yamauchi tied the game.

West Michigan's sole run came in the first inning against Steven Echavarria. Walks to Andrew Sojka and Bryce Rainer and a single from Garrett Pennington loaded the bases. A two-out Jackson Strong RBI single brought in Sojka, but Lansing shortstop Camarillo threw out Pennington at home to keep a second run off the board and end the inning.

After the first inning, Echavarria settled down and retired the next nine batters in a row. The starter's night came to an end after 5 Ã¢..." innings, having surrendered four hits, three walks and one run with four strikeouts.

Jose Dicochea pitched 2 Ã¢..." innings of relief, surrendering one hit, zero runs or walks with three strikeouts before giving up the mound. Jack Mahoney finished the game giving up just one hit in one inning, earning his second win of the season.

Pineda went 2-for-2 with two singles and two walks, scoring one run. Gouldsmith contributed two singles in four at-bats.

Lansing's Samuel Dutton takes the mound for game two on Wednesday against West Michigan lefty Ben Jacobs. First pitch is scheduled for 11:05 a.m. as Jackson Ã¢"â¡ Field™ hosts Grand Slam School Day, inviting students and teachers to enjoy a field trip to the ballpark. For tickets and more information, call (517) 485-4500 or visit www.milb.com/lansing.







Midwest League Stories from May 26, 2026

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