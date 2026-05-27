Fireballer Dill Promoted, Kirn to Become 1000th Lugnut

Published on May 27, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Lansing Lugnuts News Release







The Lansing Lugnuts announced the following roster moves in conjunction with the Athletics:

- Pitcher Jay Dill is promoted to Midland (Class-AA - Texas League)

- Pitcher Griffin Kirn is received from Stockton (Class-A - California League)

An updated Lugnuts roster is attached with 29 active players.

Dill, 23, pitched three scoreless innings in the Midwest League, spanning two relief appearances. He struck out six, walked two and gave up two base hits. This came after he posted a 1.08 ERA in 12 relief appearances for Single-A Stockton, fanning 21 batters in 16 2/3 innings. The right-hander was drafted by the A's in the 18th round in 2025 from Troy.

He is replaced in the Lansing bullpen by Kirn, who will become the 1,000th player in the Lansing Lugnuts' 30-year history. The 24-year-old southpaw, drafted in the 14th round in 2025 from West Virginia, was 1-1 with a 1.80 ERA in 13 relief appearances, striking out 19 and walking seven in 20 innings.

The Lugnuts (20 - 27) play the third game in a six-game series against West Michigan at 7:05 p.m. on a Coors Light Thirsty Thursday. Gates open at 6 p.m. For tickets and more information, call (517) 485-4500 or visit lansinglugnuts.com.







Midwest League Stories from May 27, 2026

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