Rattlers Score Twelve to Earn Split in Doubleheader

Published on May 27, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Wisconsin Timber Rattlers News Release







GRAND CHUTE, WI - The Wisconsin Timber Rattlers raced out to an early lead and got a key three-run homer late in the game to defeat the Peoria Chiefs 12-7 in game two of Wednesday's doubleheader at Neuroscience Group Field. Juan Baez drove in four runs and Luis Castillo, after a few adventures in the field, delivered a that big home run in the sixth.

The Timber Rattlers (24-20) sent ten men to the plate in the bottom of the first inning and knocked Peoria starting pitcher Nate Dohm out of the game.

Josiah Ragsdale started the rally with a lead-off single with Marco Dinges following with a walk. Andrew Fischer delivered a single to right that was overrun by Luis Pino to allow Ragsdale to score. A poor throw into third let Fischer wind up at second base. A walk to Josh Adamczewski loaded the bases.

Tayden Hall made it 3-0 with a one-out, two-run single to right. Baez doubled to score Adamczewski for a 4-0 lead that forced the Chiefs to call in Ruben Menes from the Peoria bullpen.

Luiyin Alastre greeted Menes with a sacrifice fly to score Hall. Blayberg Diaz, the ninth Rattler to hit in the inning, made it 6-0 with a broken-bat bloop single to right to send Baez home.

Peoria (22-25) bounced back in the top of the second with back-to-back homers by Tre Richardson III and Sammy Hernandez off Braylon Owens.

Richardson and Hernandez started the Chiefs rally in the top of the fourth. Richardson single, stole second, and stole third. Hernandez doubled to right-center to drive in Richardson. A flyball to right off the bat of Christian Martin was lost in the sun for a double to put two runners in scoring position. Jose Cordoba brought the Chiefs to within a run on a two-run double to left.

Wisconsin pushed their lead back to four runs with a two-out rally in the bottom of the fourth. Adamczewski and Castillo singled with two outs and Hall drew a walk against Jose Davila. Juan Baez cracked a double high off the wall in left to score all three runners for a 9-5 lead.

The Chiefs, winners of six straight games heading into the nightcap of the twinbill, strung together a two-out rally in the top of the fifth. Luis Pino singled with two out and none on against Quiton Low. Richardson looked like he made the final out on a fly ball to right. However, the ball was lost in the sun again and Richardson wound up on third with an RBI triple. Hernandez kept the ball rolling for Peoria with an RBI single to knock in Richardson.

Castillo redeemed himself in the bottom of the sixth with a three-run home run to right for a 12-7 lead.

Garrett Hodges, who had worked a perfect sixth inning, went back out of the seventh and his first Midwest League save. Hodges walked three and struck out three to close out the game and earn the split in the doubleheader.

Game four of the series is Thursday night at Neuroscience Group Field. Josh Knoth (0-0, 4.50) is the scheduled starting pitcher for the Timber Rattlers. Peoria will go with Tanner Franklin (1-1, 3.31) as their starter. Game time is 6:40pm CDT.

Thursday's Bark in the Park Night presented by Tito's Handmade Vodka means that the left field grass seating area will be set aside for our canine friends. Please make sure your pup's vaccinations are current and enter through the left field gate. Tito's Handmade Vodka will donate $5 per dog to Hope Highway Dog Rescue for every Bark in the Park Game this season - up to $2,500. Thursday is a Craft Brews & Brats Night with brats from Salmon's Meat Products and Celsius Mocktails for $3. All craft beers are available to fans of the legal drinking age for $3 from Fox River Brewing Company.

If you can't make it to the ballpark, there are several options to catch the action. Newstalk 93.9 WOSH and internet audio has the radio broadcast starting with the Community Blood Center Pregame Show at 6:20pm. The Spot Green Bay 32 will televise the game starting at 6:30pm. Bally Sports Live will have the game on their app.

R H E

PEO 020 320 0 - 7 11 3

WIS 600 303 x - 12 12 0

HOME RUNS:

PEO:

Tre Richardson III (5th, 0 on in 2nd inning off Braylon Owens, 1 out)

Sammy Hernandez (2nd, 0 on in 2nd inning off Braylon Owens, 1 out)

WIS:

Luis Castillo (4th, 2 on in 6th inning off Christian Worley, 1 out)

WP: Quinton Low (2-0)

LP: Nate Dohm (0-4)

SAVE: Garrett Hodges

TIME: 2:35

ATTN: 4,864







Midwest League Stories from May 27, 2026

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