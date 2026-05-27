Dragons Game on TV Friday Night on Dayton's CW

Published on May 27, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Dayton Dragons News Release







DAYTON, OHIO-The Dayton Dragons game on Friday, May 29 will be televised live on Dayton's CW from Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District. The Dragons will host the Great Lakes Loons (affiliates of the Los Angeles Dodgers). The telecast will begin at 7:00 pm on Friday.

These broadcasts are part of a 15-game 2026 Dragons television package, presented by AES Ohio. Dayton's CW reaches approximately 500,000 households and over 1.2 million potential viewers in a 10-county area. All games will be broadcast live and in high definition on the following outlets:

Over the air Channel 26.1

Spectrum Channels 13 and 1013

Direct TV and DISH Network Channel 26.

Dragons Director of Broadcasting Tom Nichols will handle the play-by-play. Jeff Stevens, a 2017 inductee into the Dayton Broadcasters Hall of Fame and morning show host at iHeart's MIX 107.7 FM for more than 20 years, will serve as color commentator.

All game broadcasts include the performance of the national anthem by local singers, groups, and musicians. Scouting America will perform the national anthem on Friday.

Tom Nichols returns for his 19th year with the Dragons and 39th year in Minor League Baseball. He will serve as the play-by-play announcer on all 2026 television broadcasts. He has broadcast over 4,500 minor league games since beginning his career in 1988 and has worked at every level of Minor League Baseball. He is a Ball State University graduate and a native of Muncie, Indiana. Nichols was inducted into the Greater Dayton Baseball Hall of Fame in 2024 based on his career in baseball broadcasting, and he will be inducted into the Ohio Sports Hall of Fame in the fall of 2026.

Jeff Stevens is the award-winning host of the morning show on Mix 107.7, selected numerous times as a finalist for the Dayton Daily News Best of Dayton awards for "Best Media Personality." Jeff, a Dayton native, can also be heard (since 2014) on iHeartRadio stations nationwide as the host of "The 80s Show," which airs on weekends in over 50 markets, from Dayton to Chicago to Phoenix among others. Jeff has also served for more than 25 years as the public address announcer for University of Dayton basketball.

Remaining Dragons telecasts in 2026 on Dayton's CW are scheduled for the following dates: May 29, June 12, June 13, June 14, June 26, June 28, July 2, July 24, July 25, July 26, August 7, August 21, and September 4.







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