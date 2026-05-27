Kemp Homers, Hansell Twirls Late; Bandits Defeat Kernels 7-3
Published on May 27, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)
Quad Cities River Bandits News Release
Cedar Rapids, Iowa - Tyriq Kemp launched his fifth home run of the season, while Josh Hansell earned his first High-A save as Quad Cities topped the Cedar Rapids Kernels 7-3 at Veterans Memorial Stadium.
Kemp's homer kicked off a three-run Quad Cities second, with the shortstop's two-run blast followed by an RBI-single off the bat of Asbel Gonzalez. Both came against Kernels' starter Jason Doktorczyk, who departed the game after recording just five outs.
The Bandits pushed the lead out to 4-0 in the third off Adam Falinski, as Jose Cerice doubled in Luke Pelzer.
Quad Cities' starter Aiden Jimenez saw the Bandits bats add to the lead again in the fourth against Cole Peschel. After the right-hander completed a third-straight scoreless frame, Derlin Figueroa ripped an RBI-single into right field to plate Blake Mitchell. Cerice followed by giving Quad Cities a 6-0 with a run-scoring fielder's choice.
Cedar Rapids broke through against Jimenez in the fourth and trimmed the Bandits' lead to 6-2 with RBI-singles from Jacob McCombs and Danny De Andrade, but the right-hander limited the damage and closed the out rally with help from one of three Kernels double play balls.
Jimenez was replaced by LP Langevin one out into the fifth. The reliever helped complete that frame before returning to the mound in the sixth. Cedar Rapids plated an unearned run because of a Mitchell throwing error, but Quad Cities got the tally right back in the seventh when Paulshawn Pasqualotto took over for Peschel and allowed an inherited run to score on Gonzalez's sacrifice-fly.
The 7-3 lead was more than enough for right-hander Josh Hansell, who hit Brandon Winokur with a pitch to begin his day in the seventh, but then retired eight-straight to end the game, including a double play and four strikeouts. The effort secured the second save of Hansell's professional career and his first at the High-A level.
Langevin (2-1) allowed the one unearned run and struck out three over 1.2 innings of relief to earn the win, while Doktorczyk (3-6) was saddled with the loss, surrendering three runs (two earned) on four hits, one walk, and one strikeout.
Quad Cities returns to Veterans Memorial Stadium for game three of the six-game set tomorrow night and sends Emmanuel Reyes (3-2, 3.05) to the mound against Cedar Rapids' Dasan Hill (1-3, 5.06). First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.
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