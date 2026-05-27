Kernels' Ninth-Inning Comeback Steals Series-Opener from River Bandits

Published on May 27, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Quad Cities River Bandits News Release







Cedar Rapids, Iowa - Quad Cities took a three-run lead into the final inning Tuesday, but a four-run Cedar Rapids rally walked-off the River Bandits 9-8 at Veterans Memorial Stadium.

Though a first-inning wild pitch gave the Kernels a 1-0 lead early, the Bandits quickly overtook their Eastern Iowan counterparts in the second, as four-straight singles, including back-to-back RBI swings from Jose Cerice and Tyriq Kemp pushed Quad Cities ahead 2-1 after two.

The Bandits gave Cedar Rapids' starter Michael Ross more trouble in the third with Luke Pelzer's RBI-double and a three-run blast off the bat of Derlin Figueroa extended the River Bandits' lead to 5-1.

Figueroa's homer marked his team-leading 10th of the season, tying him with Wisconsin's Braylon Payne for the second-most in the Midwest League this season.

Although Cedar Rapids responded with its own third-inning rally, trimming Quad Cities' advantage to 5-3 on Khadim Diaw's RBI-double and Yasser Mercedes' RBI-groundout, the Bandits got the runs back plus one in the fourth. After Kemp scored on a Rayne Doncon catching error, RBI-singles from Asbel Gonzalez and Blake Mitchell made it an 8-3 River Bandits' lead.

Quad Cities' starter Tanner Jones worked into the sixth inning for the first time this season, but after surrendering a solo shot to Mercedes, was pulled for fellow right-hander Nick Conte, who finished the frame after allowing a run on a Doncon groundout, which cut his club's lead to 8-5.

Jones departed in line for his season's third win and allowed four runs, on four hits, two walks, and one strikeout.

After Ross's exit midway through the fourth, Quad Cities mustered just two base runners against Cedar Rapids' bullpen, with Nich Trabacchi (2.2 IP, 3 SO), Sam Rochard (2.2 IP, 3 SO), and Brian Zeldin (1.0 IP, 1 SO) combining for 5.2-scoreless innings to keep the Kernels in the game.

Bandits' right-hander Kamden Edge earned his second hold of the season, helping Conte complete the seventh before working around a hit batsman and a walk for a scoreless eighth.

Yimi Presinal began the ninth on the mound for Quad Cities and saw four-straight Kernels reach to begin the frame, including Eduardo Tait who doubled in Brandon Winokur and Mercedes, who singled in Tait to make it a one-run contest.

After Mercedes stole second base to put runners at second and third with no outs, the right-hander struck out Quinn McDaniel before intentionally walking Jacob McCombs to load the bases. Presinal then walked Doncon to tie the game 8-8, leading to Coleman Picard taking over on the mound to face Jay Thomason.

The Kernels' second baseman worked the count to 2-1 and then lined a single into left-center to plate Mercedes and secure Cedar Rapids' 9-8 comeback win, the club's fifth walk-off win of the season.

Zeldin (1-0) earned his first High-A win after tossing a scoreless top of the ninth, while Presinal (2-1) was charged with a blown save (2) and the loss, allowing four runs on three hits, three walks, and one strikeout.

Quad Cities returns to Veterans Memorial Stadium for game two of the six-game set tomorrow afternoon and sends Aiden Jimenez (1-2, 4.70) to the mound opposite Cedar Rapids' Jason Doktorczyk (3-5, 7.18). First pitch is scheduled for 12:05 p.m.







Midwest League Stories from May 27, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.