Network Health Whifferball Field Officially Open

Published on May 27, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Wisconsin Timber Rattlers News Release







GRAND CHUTE, WI - Network Health has partnered with the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers as the presenting sponsor of the newest children's play area at Neuroscience Group Field. The Network Health Whifferball Field is ready for its official opening on Wednesday morning.

"We believe great partnerships should feel additive, not intrusive," said David Sengkhammee, Vice President of Marketing, Network Health. "Supporting Whifferball Field allows us to invest in something bigger than visibility - it's about creating joy, connection and memorable experiences for the Wisconsin communities we proudly serve."

The field is located behind the left field berm in a newly expanded area of the stadium. The field is fenced in and includes a whiffle ball diamond prepared by the Timber Rattlers grounds crew.

"We're so excited to partner with Network Health on bringing this new addition to the ballpark," said Ryan Moede, Vice President of Business Operations for the Timber Rattlers. "Baseball is all about playing the game, not just watching it. This new wiffle ball field lets kids do exactly that. Whether they're playing a quick game or just playing catch, it adds a whole new level of fun and energy to the ballpark experience!"

The Timber Rattlers continue their series with the Peoria Chiefs today with a doubleheader that begins at 12:10pm. Wisconsin is home against the Chiefs through Sunday afternoon.

Full-season, half-season, mini-plan, and flex packages for the 2026 season are available online through timberrattlers.com, over the phone at (920) 733-4152, or in person at the Timber Rattlers Box Office located at Neuroscience Group Field. The box office is open from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm Monday through Friday.







Midwest League Stories from May 27, 2026

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