Triples Cost Sky Carp in Series Opener

Published on May 27, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Beloit Sky Carp News Release







A pair of triples felled the Sky Carp Tuesday night.

A first-inning two-run triple by Luke Hill and a seventh-inning three-run triple by Jace LaViolette led the Lake County Captains to a 10-3 win to begin the six-game series.

The shot by Hill was the key play in a three-run first inning for the Captains. The Sky Carp would cut the lead to 3-2 in the fourth inning on RBI hits by Jacob Jenkins-Cowart and Cody Schrier.

But the LaViolette triple put the game to bed, clearing the bases to make it 7-2 in the seventh inning. The Captains would go on to put up three runs in the ninth to make it a laugher, with a Cam Cannarella RBI single capping the scoring for the Carp in the ninth.

Carson Laws (1-4) took the loss despite pitching four scoreless innings after allowing the three spot in the first. He struck out seven and walked two.

The Sky Carp and Captains will meet again Wednesday in the final Education Day of the season. First pitch is scheduled for 11:10 a.m.







Midwest League Stories from May 27, 2026

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