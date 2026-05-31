Late Runs Cost Sky Carp

Published on May 31, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Beloit Sky Carp News Release







The Lake County Captains plated three runs in the seventh inning and three more in the eight to record an 8-3 victory over the Sky Carp Saturday night at ABC Supply Stadium.

The game featured a standing-room only crowd that was on hand to see a fantastic post-game drone show that left fans excited regardless of Saturday night's outcome on the field.

The game was tied at 2-2 before the Captains went on their late-game run. Sky Carp starting pitcher Liomar Martinez was simply terrific, going 5 2-3 innings and allowing two runs while striking out a career-best. That mark represented a season-high for any individual Sky Carp pitcher.

The Sky Carp were trailing 2-0, but picked up a pair of clutch two out, RBI singles from Drew Faurot in the fifth and Jesus Hernandez in the sixth to tie the game up.

Juan Reynoso (2-2) took the loss for the Sky Carp. Hernandez and Cam Cannarella each finished with two hits to lead the team.







Midwest League Stories from May 31, 2026

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