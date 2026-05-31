Dayton Wins 3-2, Loons Drop First Road Series of 2026

Published on May 31, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Great Lakes Loons News Release







DAYTON, Ohio. - The Dayton Dragons (29-22) showcased late game power and for the third time this week won by the score 3-2 over the Great Lakes Loons (29-20). Today's series finale was played on a sunny 75-degree afternoon at Day Air Ballpark. Dayton won the series four games to two. It is the first road series loss this season for Great Lakes.

- Sterling Patick after 4.1 innings scoreless on Tuesday, one-upped himself with his first five innings spotless today. The left-hander struck out seven, including the side in the fifth. Patick walked three, the first batter he faced in the sixth reached on a five pitch walk and was the only run on Patick's line.

- The Dragons tallied one run in the sixth and two in the seventh. Carlos Sanchez after walking aboard, moved to second on a wild pitch and stole third base. Dayton first baseman Carter Graham added his tenth RBI of the series with an RBI single. Joseilyn Gonzalez earned two outs before the hit, Matt Lanzendorfer gained the third out.

- Isaac Ayon tossed the final two innings. The Dragons throttled three extra base hits in a two-run bottom of the seventh. John Michael Faile doubled to start the inning. Peyton Stovall won an eight-pitch sending a ball over the right field fence to make it 3-1.

- Great Lakes' first run was delivered by Eduardo Guerrero on a sacrifice fly to left field. Jose Meza scored, he singled to start the second inning. Dayton starter Ovis Portes permitted four runs on Tuesday, allowed just one in his five innings.

- In the sixth, Chuck Davalan doubled up the left field line to greet Beau Blanchard to the game. Jose Meza singled to left field, but Yerlin Confidan laser throw from left field beat Davalan to the plate. Meza had an eight-game RBI streak, the second longest in Loons history, expire today.

- Great Lakes pulled within one in the eighth. Jose Izarra led off the inning with a double. Eduardo Quintero 's two-out bloop single to centerfield earned Quintero his first RBI of the series. Dylan Simmons induced a groundball to finish the frame. The right-hander collected the final three outs.

Rounding Things Out

Eduardo Quintero with two singles, today finished the month of May with a team-best 29 hits.

Up Next

After an off-day, the Loons start June with a six-game home series against the Lansing Lugnuts. Tuesday, June 2nd at Dow Diamond is a Two-fer Tuesday with two-for-one deals on ballpark favorites. The first pitch is at 7:05 p.m.

The Great Lakes Loons have been a partner of the Los Angeles Dodgers since the team's inception in 2007. Dow Diamond serves as the team's home and also houses the Michigan Baseball Foundation, a 501(c)(3) non-profit public charity, and Sports Radio 100.9 The Mitt. For tickets or information about the Loons, call 989-837-BALL or visit Loons.com.







Midwest League Stories from May 31, 2026

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