Dayton's Graham Gains Eight RBI in 12-3 Dragons Win, Meza Homers for Great Lakes

Published on May 28, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Great Lakes Loons News Release







DAYTON, Ohio. - Dayton Dragons (27-21) designated hitter Carter Graham drove in eight of their 12 runs in a 12-3 win over the Great Lakes Loons (28-18) on a sunny 82-degree Thursday night at Day Air Ballpark.

- Carter Graham was the catalyst for the Dragons offense, providing eight runs batted in. Six of the eight came with two outs. Graham had a two-run double in the second inning, a four-run second frame, the best for Dayton tonight. Loons' starter Jakob Wright permitted four in the inning, but only two earned. A throwing error at shortstop with the bases loaded extended the frame for Graham.

- Graham later on, would add three more two-run hits. A two-run single in the fourth, a two-run homer in the sixth and a two-run single in the eighth. The Los Angeles, California native's eight RBI, tied a Dragons franchise record.

- Dayton leadoff hitter Carlos Sanchez scored twice tonight, both times dashing across after wild pitches. He singled to start the game, stole second and moved to third and to home on wild pitches.

- Jose Meza smacked a solo home run to right field in the second inning, to tie the game. Great Lakes added two in the third inning to trail 5-3. Jose Hernandez and the debuting Bryan Gonzalez singled back-to-back. Hernadez was thrown out trying to get to third base. Chuck Davalan 's second double of the night plated Gonzalez. Eduardo Quintero next-up singled, an error in right scored a run.

- The Loons offense had a hit in seven of the nine innings and had a batter reach in all nine frames. Great Lakes left eight on base.

Rounding Things Out

Eduardo Quintero notched three singles tonight; he and Eduardo Guerrero lead the Loons in hits in May. Each Eduardo has 24 hits.

Up Next

Tomorrow, Friday, May 29th, Great Lakes matches up with Dayton at 7:05 p.m. ET. The Loons have a two-game lead over the Dragons in the Midwest League East Division. The first half of the season ends on Thursday, June 18th.

The Great Lakes Loons have been a partner of the Los Angeles Dodgers since the team's inception in 2007. Dow Diamond serves as the team's home and also houses the Michigan Baseball Foundation, a 501(c)(3) non-profit public charity, and Sports Radio 100.9 The Mitt. For tickets or information about the Loons, call 989-837-BALL or visit Loons.com.







Midwest League Stories from May 28, 2026

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