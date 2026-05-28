TinCaps Game Information: May 28 at South Bend Cubs

Published on May 28, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release







Fort Wayne TinCaps (22-25) @ South Bend Cubs (27-16)

Thursday, May 28 | Four Winds Field | 7:05 PM | Game 48 of 132

RHP Carson Montgomery (2-0, 32.0 IP, 1.41 ERA) vs. LHP Cole Reynolds (1-1, 27.1 IP, 6.26 ERA)

WATCH: Bally Sports Live, MLB.TV, MLB+ | LISTEN: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM & TinCaps.com/Listen

THE AMAZING MONTY: TinCaps right-hander Carson Montgomery tossed his fourth-straight outing of five innings last Thursday against Dayton. The 2023 11th-round pick out of Florida State struck out a career-high seven batters across five frames. Montgomery allowed one run on three hits and two walks and retired the final 10 batters he faced. Among Midwest League arms with as many innings pitched (32.0), the former 9th-round pick out of Florida State is second in the league in ERA (1.41), fourth in fewest hits allowed (21), second in fewest runs allowed (6), and tied for fewest earned runs (5) allowed with teammate Kash Mayfield.

SOMETHING ABOUT THURSDAYS: Following Thursday's win at Parkview Field, the TinCaps improved to 6-1 on Thursdays this season. The team has won its last 4 Thursday showdowns, with the lone loss this year on Thursday coming on April 23 at home against Wisconsin. Fort Wayne is outscoring opponents 42-22 in their 7 Thursday games in 2026.

A CAREER MARK: Fort Wayne first baseman Jack Costello set a career-high with 4 walks on Wednesday, tying a TinCaps-era record. The Fort Wayne franchise record stands at 5, done by 5 players. The 25-year-old has 4 multi-walk games this season after not having done so once all of last year. The 2024 10th-round pick of the Padres has walked 7 times in his last 3 games, and nearly has as many walks (23) in 41 games this season as he had all of last year (26 in 110 games). Leo De Vries collected a pair of four-walk games in 2025, the only 'Cap to ever do it twice.

AS PATIENT AS CAN BE: The TinCaps walked 11 times in Wednesday's contest, the second time they have done so in less than a week. The 11 free passes tie a season high from last Thursday against Dayton, with 4 players walking twice (Verdugo, Cunningham, Vastine, Costello). The TinCaps set a franchise record for walks in a game (16) on June 24 last season at home against Great Lakes.

CUNNINGHAM CLOBBERING: Fort Wayne outfielder Jake Cunningham clobbered a pair of solo home runs in Tuesday's series opener, tying him with Alex McCoy (No. 19 Padres prospect) for the team lead with nine this season. Cunningham has had both multi-home run games for Fort Wayne this season, sending two balls over the wall on April 16 at Lake County. Cunningham has more home runs this season (136 PA) than he did in three seasons in the Baltimore Orioles system (584 PA). Fort Wayne in 2025 didn't have a player hit the nine-home run mark until June 26 (Game No. 71) with Braedon Karpathios.

MAKE WAY FOR THE KING: TinCaps catcher Lamar King Jr. doubled for the second straight game on Wednesday, giving him 8 two-baggers on the season. It is the second time King Jr. has doubled in consecutive games this season, also having done so on April 18 & 19 against Lake County. The No. 14 Padres prospect crushed his first home run at Parkview Field in his 60th game as a TinCap last Wednesday. King Jr. had his 27-game on-base streak snapped in last Tuesday's series opener. It was the longest stretch for a TinCap since Tirso Ornelas did so in 2018. This run was sparked by King Jr's first High-A home run on April 14 at Lake County after he started the season 2-for-28 at the plate. Across the stretch, King Jr. slashed .326/.418/.463 with a .881 OPS, 5 doubles, 1 triple, 2 home runs, 12 RBI, 13 BB, and 6 stolen bases.

SWEET-SWINGING ALEX MCCOY: TinCaps left fielder Alex McCoy laced his Midwest League-leading 17th double of the season on Wednesday. Four TinCaps had 17 doubles or more last season (Leo De Vries, Braedon Karpathios, Jack Costello, Brandon Butterworth), and McCoy has hit the mark in 43 games. McCoy tied a career-high with 4 RBI on Sunday vs. Dayton. The undrafted free agent out of Hofstra launched his team-leading ninth home run of the season in the first inning. The 422-foot two-run blast was the first of three hits on the evening for McCoy. He later doubled in a run in the sixth and added an RBI single for good measure in the seventh. McCoy leads the Midwest League with 27 extra-base hits and 17 doubles, and is tied for the league lead with 93 total bases. He ranks in the top 10 in seven categories. Since May 19, McCoy is tied at the top of the Midwest League with 7 extra-base hits, alongside Jace LaViolette and Khadim Diaw.

MOLDED BY CLAY: Fort Wayne closer Clay Edmondson earned his Minor League-leading ninth save of the season on Thursday. While not qualified, Edmondson's 0.47 ERA leads the Midwest League among arms with as many innings pitched (19.0) and is third in Minor League Baseball. The sidewinder has only allowed 1 earned run across 19.0 frames.







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