Ali, Zane Power Nuts to 6-1 Win

Published on May 28, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Lansing Lugnuts News Release







LANSING, Mich. - Ali Camarillo hit an RBI double in the third and a three-run homer off the batter's eye in the fourth, and starter Zane Taylor pitched a career-high 6 Ã¢..." quality innings to power the Lansing Lugnuts (21-27) to a 6-1 victory over the West Michigan Whitecaps (15-33) on Thursday night under the lights at Jackson Ã¢"â¡ Field™.

Tied 1-1 with two outs in the bottom of the fourth inning, Lansing found the deciding burst of offense. A Casey Yamauchi two-run double into left field plated Gunner Gouldsmith and Carlos Franco. A hit-by-pitch from Whitecaps reliever Carlos Lequerica sent Myles Naylor to first base before Camarillo ignited the Thirsty Thursday crowd with a three-run blast to center field, giving the Lugnuts a 6-1 lead.

That was plenty for Taylor, who posted his second quality start: one first-inning run allowed on eight hits with two walks and two strikeouts, earning his fourth win of the season.

Through three games, Lansing's starting pitchers, Steven Echavarria, Samuel Dutton and Taylor, have combined to allow just two runs in 19 innings.

West Michigan's sole run of the night came in the first with a Bryce Rainer RBI single. The Whitecaps would have added another in the top of the second if not for a Lugnuts defensive effort.

After a walk to Cristian Santana, Junior Tilien doubled to deep left field. Devin Taylor fielded the ball, hit shortstop Camarillo for the cutoff, who fired a laser to catcher Carlos Franco for the tag on Santana.

Griffin Kirn pitched in relief, becoming the 1000th player to play in a game for the Lansing Lugnuts. Kirn allowed one hit and zero runs with one strikeout in his 1 Ã¢..." innings on the mound. Gerlin Rosario finished up the game with a scoreless ninth, stranding one hit and two walks.

In addition to his home run and assist, Camarillo tallied an RBI in the bottom of the third inning with a double down the left-field line on the first pitch of the at-bat. Camarillo finished the game 2-for-4 at the plate with four RBIs, a double and a run scored.

Yamauchi finished the game 3-for-5 at the plate with two doubles, two RBIs and a run scored. C.J. Pittaro went 2-for-3 with a walk.

After executing four double plays in Wednesday's game, Lansing turned three on Thursday, increasing its MiLB/MLB-leading total to 63.

Lansing starter Ryan Magdic will take on West Michigan's Carlos Marcano on Friday night for game three of the series. Gates open at 6 p.m. and first pitch is scheduled for 7:05 as Jackson Ã¢"â¡ Field™ hosts Military Appreciation Night. For tickets and more information, call (517) 485-4500 or visit www.milb.com/lansing.







Midwest League Stories from May 28, 2026

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