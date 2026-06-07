Pineda Collects 5 of Nuts' 20 Hits in 13-4 Rout

Published on June 7, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Lansing Lugnuts News Release







MIDLAND, Mich. - Pedro Pineda went 5-for-6 with a two-run single and a two-run double, and the Lansing Lugnuts (25-32) thrashed the Great Lakes Loons (33-22), 13-4, on Sunday afternoon at Dow Diamond.

Devin Taylor delivered four singles and a bases-loaded HBP and Ben Newton collected three hits, part of a 20-hit attack for the Nuts, who scored four runs in the third inning and three runs apiece in the fifth, seventh and ninth in the easy victory.

Of the Lugnuts' starting lineup, only Nate Nankil failed to score a run while only Carlos Franco did not drive in a run.

The Nuts finished the game 10-for-18 with runners in scoring position, offering an emphatic reversal to a 16-6 loss from the night before.

Lansing starter Nathan Dettmer struck out six while allowing two runs (one earned) in 4 2/3 innings. Jack Mahoney gave up two runs in 1 2/3 before Luis Carrasco (2/3 of an inning), Riley Huge (one inning) and Jose Dicochea (one inning) combined to hold the Loons hitless and scoreless, wrapping up the win.

A day off follows, before the Lugnuts welcome the Cedar Rapids Kernels to town from Tuesday, June 9, through Sunday, June 14. For tickets and more information, call (517) 485-4500 or visit www.milb.com/lansing.







Midwest League Stories from June 7, 2026

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