Loons Rally Past Lugnuts, 6-4

Published on June 3, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Lansing Lugnuts News Release







MIDLAND, Mich. - Chuck Davalan dropped an RBI single into center field to break a 4-4 tie in the sixth inning, and the Great Lakes Loons (31-20) topped the Lansing Lugnuts (23-30), 6-4, on Wednesday evening at Dow Diamond.

The Lugnuts had erased an early deficit thanks to a Rodney Green, Jr. two-run homer in a three-run third, taking a 4-3 lead in the fifth on a Dylan Fien RBI groundout.

Meanwhile, Lansing starter Samuel Dutton escaped a bases-loaded jam in the bottom of the fifth to exit in line for the win, finishing with five innings of three-run ball, allowing five hits and four walks while striking out one.

But Griffin Kirn plunked Samuel Muñoz with one out in the sixth, balked him to second, and - after a Jose Hernandez single - brought Muñoz home with a wild pitch to tie the score at 4-4. Davalan followed with a single to score Hernandez, giving Great Lakes the lead for good.

The Loons added an insurance run in the seventh on a throwing error by catcher Fien.

In the loss, Lansing right fielder Green finished 2-for-4 with a double and his team-leading seventh home run, and first baseman C.J. Pittaro went 2-for-4 with a pair of singles.

Zane Taylor starts the third game of the six-game series, taking on Loons right-hander Christian Zazueta at 7:05 p.m. Thursday in a matchup of the A's No. 19 prospect and the Dodgers' No. 9 prospect.

The Nuts will next return home for a series against the Cedar Rapids Kernels from June 9-14. For tickets and more information, call (517) 485-4500 or visit www.milb.com/lansing.







Midwest League Stories from June 3, 2026

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