Wisconsin Slugs Past Cedar Rapids 10-4

Published on June 3, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Cedar Rapids Kernels News Release







CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa - The Timber Rattlers scored twice in the top of the first inning and did not look back Wednesday afternoon, scoring double-digit runs for the second straight day in a 10-4 win over the Kernels.

In the top of the first inning, a Marco Dinges single and a Braylon Payne walk put two on for Josh Adamczewski, who plated both with a two-run double to put the Timber Rattlers on top 2-0.

The Kernels got on the board in the bottom of the second. Three singles by Khadim Diaw, Yaser Mercedes and Jay Thomason combined to plate a run to make it 2-1.

But that was the closest the Kernels would get. In the top of the fourth, back-to-back two-out doubles from Josiah Ragsdale and Dinges produced a run to increase the lead to 3-1.

In the fifth, Adamczewski singled, stole second and scored on a Tayden Hall RBI single to make it 4-1 Timber Rattlers.

Wisconsin blew it open in the sixth inning. Three straight walks to open the frame loaded the bases with no one out for Payne, who drove in two with a two-run single. Then, Adamczewski continued his big day with a three-run home run to left to widen the Timber Rattler advantage to 9-1.

Cedar Rapids answered back in the bottom of the inning. An Eduadro Tait double and a Winokur walk put two on for Mercedes, who lined a three-run home run to left to cut the deficit to 9-4.

That, however, was the end of the Kernels scoring on the day. Cedar Rapids went quietly in the final three innings, and the Rattlers added a run in the eighth on a Dickinson RBI double to go up 10-4, the score that would be the final.

The loss drops the Kernels to 26-27 on the season and to 0-2 in the series against Wisconsin. The six-game set continues on Thursday at 6:35 with Michael Ross taking the mound opposite Josh Knoth.







Midwest League Stories from June 3, 2026

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