Six-Run First Frame Not Enough for Fort Wayne in Wednesday Night Loss

Published on June 3, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release







FORT WAYNE, Ind. - The Fort Wayne TinCaps dropped Wednesday night's game at Parkview Field by a score of 17-7 against the Lake County Captains (Guardians affiliate).

Fort Wayne (24-29) sent all nine batters to the plate in the first inning and scored six runs on four hits. Right fielder Kavares Tears (No. 26 Padres prospect) provided the highlight of the frame, with a three-run home run to the opposite field. It is the fourth home run of the season for Tears, who has a pair against the Captains.

Cacher Lamar King Jr. (No. 14 Padres prospect) finished the night 2-for-4 with an RBI and a walk. King Jr. has back-to-back multi-hit games in this series and has a knock in all seven games he has faced the Captains this year.

Lake County (28-24) got an outstanding performance in relief from Jogly Garcia, who picked up the win. The righty tossed 4 Ã¢..." no-hit innings and struck out six in his third victory of the season. Catcher Bennett Thompson finished a triple shy of the cycle and reached base in all six of his plate appearances. Thompson launched a pair of home runs and already has three in the first two games of this series. He drove in a career-high five runs and added a pair off walks.

Next Game: Thursday, June 4 vs. Lake County (7:05 p.m.)

- TinCaps Probable Starter: RHP Carson Montgomery (No. 30 Padres prospect)

- Captains Probable Starter: LHP Melkis Hernandez

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Midwest League Stories from June 3, 2026

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