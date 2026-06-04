Morales' Mammoth Homer Highlights Loons 6-4 Win

Published on June 3, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Great Lakes Loons News Release







MIDLAND, Mich. - The Great Lakes Loons (31-20) tallied two home runs in a two-run win, 6-4, over the Lansing Lugnuts (23-30) on an 83-degree partly cloudy Wednesday night at Dow Diamond

- Emil Morales hit his third home run of the season with Great Lakes, his second first-inning longball. First-pitch swinging, the 19-year-old throttled a ball 441 feet and 106 mph off a light pole in left field. Morales had a three-hit night and has 10 hits in 11 games, five for extra bases.

- Nico Perez made it 2-0 in the first inning. He singled into center field, stole second base, moved to third base on a groundout and a wild pitch brought him home. Perez has 22 stolen bases, tied for third in the Midwest League with teammate Eduardo Quintero.

- Samuel Munoz delivered his first home run of the season. Winning an eight-pitch battle against Lansing starter Samuel Dutton, Munoz belted a ball 363 feet to right field.

- After Aidan Foeller provided six outs on 26 pitches, the Lugnuts tied the game with a three-run third facing Jakob Wright. Ali Camarillo hit an RBI single and Rodney Green Jr. went opposite field for a two-run home run. Wright only permitted one more run and went 4.2 innings with six strikeouts.

- Great Lakes took the lead with a two-run sixth inning. With one out, Jose Hernandez, Chuck Davalan and Emil Morales had three consecutive singles. Davalan's delivered the go-ahead run. Samuel Munoz was hit by a pitch, a balk brought him to second base and scored on a Griffin Kirn wild pitch.

- Davis Chastain and Alex Makarewich earned the final seven outs. Chastain worked out of a bases loaded jam in the eighth, he struck out three. Makarewich mowed down the Lugnuts in the ninth in order with two strikeouts.

Rounding Things Out

Everyone in the Loons starting lineup reached base tonight.

Up Next

The Loons and Lugnuts play tomorrow Thursday, June 4th, the first pitch is at 7:05 p.m. Thursday is Lucky Hot Dog Night presented by the Dow Championship. Select hot dogs have golden tickets inside, you get a ticket and you win a prize. Every Thursday is a Thirsty Thursday presented by Yuengling.

The Great Lakes Loons have been a partner of the Los Angeles Dodgers since the team's inception in 2007. Dow Diamond serves as the team's home and also houses the Michigan Baseball Foundation, a 501(c)(3) non-profit public charity, and Sports Radio 100.9 The Mitt. For tickets or information about the Loons, call 989-837-BALL or visit Loons.com.







Midwest League Stories from June 3, 2026

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