TinCaps Game Information: June 3 vs. Lake County Captains (Guardians Affiliate)

Published on June 3, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release







Fort Wayne TinCaps (24-28) vs. Lake County Captains (27-24)

Wednesday, June 3 | Parkview Field | 7:05 PM | Game 53 of 132

RHP Maikel Miralles (0-6, 29.0, 9.62 ERA) vs. RHP Jervis Alfaro (0-0, 0.0 IP, 0.00 ERA)

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WALK IT OFF: Fort Wayne now has 3 walk-off wins in 2026 following Justin DeCriscio's game-winning RBI single in the 9th inning Tuesday night. It's the second straight series with a walk-off win for the 'Caps, as Jack Costello blasted a game-winning three-run homer on May 22 in the 9th against Dayton. Rosman Verdugo delivered the first walk-off victory on a base hit against Lansing on April 9. It was also the team's first win at home in 2026 and Verdugo's first hit of the campaign. Fort Wayne had 4 walk-off victories in 2025, three of which were by Brandon Butterworth, including the last coming on July 30 against Great Lakes.

JD JUST DOING IT: TinCap infielder Justin DeCriscio played hero Tuesday night with his walk-off single to complete the 6-5 comeback. The 2025 10th-round pick of the Padres has 5 hits in his last 2 games and already has a pair of 3-hit showings in his first 17 games at the High-A level. DeCriscio slashed .311/.363/.544 with a .907 OPS in 28 games with Single-A Lake Elsinore to begin 2026 and had a hit in 19 of his final 22 games with the Storm, leading up to his promotion.

THE COMEBACK 'CAPS: The 'Caps came back down 4-0 after the first inning last night to walk off Lake County in the series opener at Parkview Field. It's the 14th come-from-behind win for Fort Wayne this season. In their lone win at Four Winds Field last week against South Bend, the 'Caps pulled off a comeback for the ages on Friday. The 8-7 victory marked the first time Fort Wayne has won when trailing after seven innings, with the 4-run 9th frame being the highlight. The last time Fort Wayne came back down seven to win a game was on April 22, 2025, in Lansing. The 'Caps came back to win 15-14 behind the third cycle in franchise history from Leo De Vries. Each of Fort Wayne's last six wins has been comebacks.

ONE RUN WARRIORS: Fort Wayne improved to 10-4 in one-run games following Tuesday night's victory. Four of the TinCaps' last four wins have been by one run. The 'Caps were 14-12 in one-run affairs in 2025.

MOLDED BY CLAY: Fort Wayne closer Clay Edmondson has earned the win in his last two appearances following Tuesday night. While not qualified, Edmondson's 0.41 ERA leads the Midwest League among arms and is second in all of Minor League Baseball with as many innings pitched (22.0). The sidewinder has only allowed 1 earned run across 22.0 frames and leads MiLB with 10 saves.

COSTELLO CRUSHING: TinCap first baseman Jack Costello launched his 6th home run of the season last night to get Fort Wayne on the board in the 2nd inning. The two-run blast was his 3rd long ball at Parkview Field this season, and he now has a home run in the last two homestands. Costello's walk-off home run against Dayton on May 22 was the first walk-off blast for Fort Wayne since Joshua Mears did so on June 21, 2024, against Wisconsin. The 25-year-old leads the Midwest League with 9 doubles dating back to May 9.

WATTY WORKING: Fort Wayne right-hander Matthew Watson punched out a career-high seven batters in his fifth professional start Tuesday night. Watson retired 14 of his final 15 batters faced, and each of his final 10, including his final four via strikeout. The righty has gone 5.0 innings in his last 3 starts. The 24-year-old made his professional debut against Lake County at Classic Auto Group Park on April 17, where he punched out a pair across 1 1/3 frames in relief. Watson then made his first professional start on May 6 in the first game of a doubleheader at home against Beloit. He tossed four scoreless innings against the Sky Carp and fired just 48 pitches.

DUGIE KEEPS CLIMBING: Fort Wayne third baseman Rosman Verdugo hit his eighth home run of the season Thursday, May 28. Verdugo now has 22 across his TinCaps career, passing Fernando Tatis Jr. for seventh in career home runs. Verdugo is the 10th player in Fort Wayne franchise history to hit the 20-career home run mark. After leading the 'Caps with 13 home runs in 2025, 7 of Verdugo's 8 home runs in 2026 have come on the road. The 21-year-old has reached base safely in his last 16 games and has a hit in 6 of his last 7.

FLIPPING THE SCRIPT: The 'Caps' walk-off win on Tuesday marked their first Tuesday win of the 2026 season. Before last night, Fort Wayne was 0-7 this season on Tuesdays and 1-8 in series openers. Opponents had out-scored Fort Wayne 49-17 in Tuesday contests before the win.







Midwest League Stories from June 3, 2026

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