Adamczewski Drives in Five for Wisconsin

Published on June 3, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Wisconsin Timber Rattlers News Release







CEDAR RAPIDS, IA - Josh Adamczewski had a big day at the plate for the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers in a 10-4 victory over the Cedar Rapids Kernels at Veterans Memorial Stadium on Wednesday. Adamczewski finished a triple shy of the cycle, drove in five runs, stole a base, scored two runs, and even threw out a runner at the plate to contribute to the win.

Adamczewski's day started in the top of the first with a two-out, two-run double to give the Rattlers (28-22) a 2-0 lead.

Cedar Rapids (26-27) got a run in the bottom of the second on an RBI single by Jay Thomason. The Kernels loaded the bases with one out against Wisconsin starting pitcher Braylon Owens before the hurler escaped with a pair of popouts to end the threat and maintain the lead.

Consecutive two-out doubles by Josiah Ragsdale and Marco Dinges plated a run for the Rattlers in the top of the fourth for a 3-1 lead.

Adamczewski got to show off his arm as he saved a run in the bottom of the fourth inning. Quinn McDaniel reached on a one-out triple. Thomason hit a flyball to medium left and McDaniel challenged Adamczewski by trying to score. The throw was on target and in plenty of time. Blayberg Diaz dropped the tag on McDaniel for the inning-ending double play for Adamczewski's sixth outfield assist of the season.

The Rattlers added to their lead in the top of the fifth with Adamczewski leading the way. He singled with one out, stole second, and scored on an RBI single by Tayden Hall.

Five runs in the sixth inning pushed Wisconsin's lead to 9-1. Braylon Payne, playing in his first game since May 21, singled with the bases loaded to drive in two runs. Adamczewski followed with a three-run home run, his eighth homer of the year.

Owens found his footing after the bottom of the second. He would pitch five innings, allow one run, and put himself in line for his second win of the season.

The Kernels wouldn't go quietly. In their half of the sixth, Yasser Mercedes hit a three-run home run with one out against Tanner Perry, who replaced Owens to start the inning.

Perry recovered and struck out the next two batters to end the rally. He would pitch a perfect seventh and - thanks to a double play - work around three hits for a scoreless eighth.

Daniel Dickinson got the Wisconsin offense to double digits in runs with a two-out, RBI double in the top of the eighth.

Jos é Nova, who had been reinstated from Wisconsin's development list earlier in the day, closed out the game with a scoreless, hitless ninth inning. Nova walked three and struck out three in the frame.

Ragsdale went 2-for-4 with a double, a walk, a stolen base, and two runs scored to extend his current hitting streak to a season-high seven games (11-for-29). Ragsdale also racked up his team-leading fourteenth multi-hit game of the season with his Wednesday afternoon performance.

Payne celebrated his return to the lineup with two walks and two runs scored to go along with that two-run single.

The Timber Rattlers have won three in a row and are now 18-7 in road games this season.

Game three of the series is Thursday night at Veterans Memorial Stadium. Josh Knoth (0-0, 1.80) is the scheduled starting pitcher for the Timber Rattlers. Michael Ross (4-2, 5.27) is set to start for the Kernels. Game time is 6:35pm. Newstalk 93.9 WOSH and internet audio has the radio broadcast starting with the Community Blood Center Pregame Show at 6:15pm. Bally Sports Live will also have the game on their app.

R H E

WIS 200 115 010 - 10 12 0

CR 010 003 000 - 4 10 0

HOME RUN:

WIS:

Josh Adamczewski (8th, 2 on in 6th inning off Cole Peschl, 1 out)

CR:

Yasser Mercedes (3rd, 2 on in 6th inning off Tanner Perry, 1 out)

WP: Braylon Owens (2-0)

LP: Dasan Hill (1-5)

TIME: 3:09

ATTN: 2,234







Midwest League Stories from June 3, 2026

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