'Caps Scrap to 6-4 Victory

Published on June 3, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

West Michigan Whitecaps News Release







COMSTOCK PARK, MI - The West Michigan Whitecaps rallied late to beat the Dayton Dragons for the first time this season by a final score of 6-4 in front of 4,448 fans Wednesday night at LMCU Ballpark.

West Michigan came back from a one-run deficit with three runs in the eighth inning, featuring a game-tying RBI double from Detroit Tigers No. 2 prospect Bryce Rainer, as the 'Caps finished 4-for-9 with runners in scoring position in the victory that becomes the'Caps first in eight meetings against the Dragons this season.

Dayton opened the scoring in the first inning as shortstop Carlos Sanchez scored on a wild pitch before adding another run in the fourth on a sacrifice fly from first baseman John Michael Faile to make it 2-0 Dragons. Following a solo home run from Dragons outfielder Jacob Friend in the fifth, the 'Caps responded with three runs in the bottom half, featuring a two-run single from Andrew Squier that tied the game at 3-3. The Dragons retook the lead in the seventh as infielder Victor Acosta lined an RBI triple into center field, making it 4-3. With two runners on and just one out in the eighth, Rainer squeezed an RBI double down the third-base line before infielder Clayton Campbell followed with an RBI single, putting the Whitecaps ahead 5-4 before an insurance run extended the lead to two. 'Caps closer Jalen Evans then retired all three Dragons batters in order in the ninth to secure the 6-4 win for West Michigan.

The Whitecaps improved to 17-36, while the Dragons fell to 30-23. Whitecaps reliever and Detroit Tigers No. 15 prospect Ben Jacobsen (1-0) earned his first win of the season, giving up three runs (five innings pitched) and six strikeouts while Evans watched his fastball reach 100 mph in recording his first save in professional baseball. Meanwhile, Dragons reliever Cody Adcock (3-1) suffered his first loss, allowing three runs through just 0.2 innings pitched. Whitecaps pitchers combined to strike out 11 batters while holding Dayton to 0-for-6 with runners in scoring position in the win.

UP NEXT

The Whitecaps play the third game of this six-game series at LMCU Ballpark against the Dayton Dragons on Thursday at 6:35pm. Detroit Tigers Top-30 Prospect Lucas Elissalt is scheduled to pitch for West Michigan against the Dragons Kyle McCoy. Broadcast coverage with Dan Hasty and Nate Wangler begins on the Whitecaps Baseball Network at 6:20pm on 106.1 FM 'The Ticket', and 1340 WJRW-AM in Grand Rapids, or listen to all the action on whitecapsbaseball.com.







Midwest League Stories from June 3, 2026

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