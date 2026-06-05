'Caps Come up Short in 4-3 Loss

Published on June 4, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

West Michigan Whitecaps News Release







COMSTOCK PARK, MI - The West Michigan Whitecaps rallied but fell short in the ninth inning as they left the potential game-tying run at third base in a 4-3 loss to the Dayton Dragons in front of 5,321 fans Thursday night at LMCU Ballpark.

West Michigan launched three home runs but couldn't get the big hit late, finishing 0-for-9 with runners in scoring position and leaving the bases loaded in the bottom of the ninth in the narrow loss.

The Whitecaps left the bases loaded in the first inning before Dayton sprinkled individual runs across the second and third innings with solo home runs from Alfredo Alcantara and Alfredo Duno, taking a 2-0 lead. Dragons starting pitcher Kyle McCoy tossed 4.2 scoreless innings with seven strikeouts before the Whitecaps broke through in the sixth with a solo homer from Andrew Sojka, cutting the deficit in half, 2-1. Dayton collected two vital insurance runs in the top of the eighth as outfielder Kien Vu blasted a two-run homer over the right-field wall, making it 4-1 Dragons. West Michigan responded with their second and third homers in the eighth as Bryce Rainer and Ricardo Hurtado gave the 'Caps their first back-to-back home runs of the season, trimming the deficit to 4-3. The Whitecaps loaded the bases with two outs in the ninth inning when Dragons reliever Trent Hodgdon recorded a strikeout, stopping the rally and finishing off the contest.

The Whitecaps fall to 17-37, while the Dragons improve to 31-23. Whitecaps starter Lucas Elissalt (0-4) suffers a tough-luck fourth loss, allowing two runs through five innings and striking out six. Meanwhile, Dragons reliever Jimmy Romano (2-3) earns his second win, allowing one run through 2.1 innings and recording two strikeouts, while Hodgdon collected his second save. Rainer finished the game 1-for-4 with his third home run of the season, batting .300 so far in the month of June.

UP NEXT

The Whitecaps and Dragons meet up for the fourth game of this six-game series at LMCU Ballpark, scheduled for Toy Story Jersey Night on Friday at 6:35pm. Pitchers Carlos Marcano and David Lorduy get the starts for the 'Caps and Dragons. Broadcast coverage with Dan Hasty and Nate Wangler begins on the Whitecaps Baseball Network at 6:20pm on 106.1 FM 'The Ticket', and 1340 WJRW-AM in Grand Rapids, or listen to all the action on whitecapsbaseball.com.







Midwest League Stories from June 4, 2026

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