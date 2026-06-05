Lansing's Taylor Twirls 7.2 Innings, Lugnuts Beat Loons 4-1

Published on June 4, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Great Lakes Loons News Release







MIDLAND, Mich. - Lansing Lugnuts (24-30) starter Zane Taylor struck out nine and went 7.2 innings in a 4-1 win over the Great Lakes Loons (31-21) on an 84-degree cloudy Thursday night at Dow Diamond.

- Great Lakes had just two baserunners through the first five innings. The Loons earned their first hit in the sixth, Eduardo Quintero and Emil Morales had back-to-back infield singles. Lansing starter Zane Taylor induced a flyout to right field to end six scoreless innings.

- The Lugnuts tallied all four of their runs in the third inning. After two quick outs from Christian Zazueta he was replaced by Justin Chambers. The top four in the Lugnuts order all reached. After two walks, Ali Camarillo and Devin Taylor had consecutive two-run hits. Camarillo doubled to left center and Taylor throttled one over the right field fence. The Lugnuts had three hits the rest of the way.

- Reynaldo Yean and Nicolas Cruz each provided two scoreless innings out of the bullpen. Both right-handers earned two strikeouts.

- The Loons were able to reach on consecutive walks in the eighth to end the excellent day of Zane Taylor. Emil Morales, with two on, hit a hard groundball up the middle that was stopped on a slide by Lugnuts second baseman Casey Yamauchi to close the frame. Pitcher Luis Carrasco gained the final four outs.

- In the ninth, Great Lakes avoided being shutout. Nico Perez punished a 0-2 pitch 409 feet off the centerfield fence for his third triple of the season. Eduardo Guerrero plated Perez with a opposite field single. Two groundouts ended the comeback effort for the Loons.

Rounding Things Out

Eduardo Quintero extended his on-base streak to 29 games, tied for the second-longest in Loons history.

Up Next

Great Lakes and Lansing face-off tomorrow Friday, June 5th, the first pitch is at 7:05 p.m. Friday is Pride Night presented by Dow GLAD+ and Great Lakes Bay Pride. Friday is a Foodie Friday presented by Isabella Bank; it features a Chef's Table Premium Dining experience available for purchase at Loons.com.

The Great Lakes Loons have been a partner of the Los Angeles Dodgers since the team's inception in 2007. Dow Diamond serves as the team's home and also houses the Michigan Baseball Foundation, a 501(c)(3) non-profit public charity, and Sports Radio 100.9 The Mitt. For tickets or information about the Loons, call 989-837-BALL or visit Loons.com.







Midwest League Stories from June 4, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.