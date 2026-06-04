Rocky's Ace Hardware to Host Baseball Block Party - June 6, 2026

Published on June 4, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Dayton Dragons News Release







Dayton, Ohio - It's MiLB PLAY BALL Weekend with local support from Rocky's Ace Hardware. The Dayton Dragons plan to provide a meaningful skill-building experience for all those who registered for our Rocky's Baseball Block Party set for Saturday, June 6 @ 10:00 am - 12:00 pm at 1950 E Stroop Rd in Kettering!

There will be baseball skill stations, inflatables, face painting, Dragons giveaways, and a special appearance by Cincinnati Reds World Series Champion Doug Flynn. Fans who register can receive a FREE Franklin Bat & Ball Set.There will be a baseball scavenger hunt to redeem Dragons gear, ballpark snacks and more!

Mascots, Heater and Gem, will be there with the Green Team to bring Dragons fun, provide balloon animals, hair coloring, and temporary tattoos. There will also be face painting, inflatables, and carnival games for fans to enjoy.

Let us know you are coming by signing up at daytondragons.com/rockys.







Midwest League Stories from June 4, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.