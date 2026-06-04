Fourth of July Fireworks Once Again in Downtown

Published on June 4, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release







FORT WAYNE, Ind. - The City of Fort Wayne announced Thursday that the top of the Harrison Square parking garage attached to Parkview Field will be the location for this year's Fourth of July fireworks show on Saturday, July 4.

On the 250th anniversary of American Independence, ticketed fans to the Fort Wayne TinCaps' game against the Dodgers-affiliated Great Lakes Loons can watch the show from the ballpark. First pitch is set for 6:05 p.m. with the fireworks show scheduled to begin at 10 p.m. If the game is not completed by 10 p.m., the show will begin immediately after the game concludes.

The move comes after guidance from the Indiana Department of Natural Resources; the Indiana Michigan Power Center won't be used to protect a falcon and her unhatched egg currently there.

Fans are encouraged to get their tickets early and will receive a free Mini American Flag while supplies last. Tickets for Saturday, July 4's game are on sale now and will be available until they sell out. If available, tickets will be sold up until the start of the fireworks display, even after the final out. Fort Wayne's single-game attendance record is 9,508, and this year's event looks to break that number.

Fans can purchase tickets at TinCaps.com/Tickets, at the Parkview Field Ticket Office, or by calling 260-482-6400.







Midwest League Stories from June 4, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.