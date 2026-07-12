Fort Wayne No-Hit Through First Five Innings in Loss

Published on July 11, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release







COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. - The Fort Wayne TinCaps lost Saturday night to the West Michigan Whitecaps (Tigers affiliate) 4-2 at LMCU Ballpark.

In a pitcher's duel, TinCaps (35-51, 8-12) starter Bryan Balzer (No. 28 Padres prospect) struck out a career-high eight batters across five innings pitched. Balzer allowed five hits and one run while walking just one.

The TinCaps were no-hit across the first five innings as West Michigan (36-48, 12-8) starter Charlie Christensen struck out five and allowed two walks across 4 1/2 innings pitched. Juanmi Vazquez earned the win out of the bullpen, getting the final out of the fifth before giving up Fort Wayne's two runs in the sixth.

Each of the first three batters of the sixth inning for Fort Wayne recorded a hit, with the 'Caps scoring two runs on a wild pitch and an RBI single by Justin DeCriscio. The 2025 10th-round pick added a double in the eighth for his 16th multi-hit game of the season. Extending his hitting streak to eight games, DeCriscio is hitting .452 across the stretch and has now played 21 consecutive games.

West Michigan struck first with an RBI single in the second inning by second baseman Juan Hernandez. After not collecting a multi-hit game for 20-straight games, Hernandez collected his second consecutive, going 3-for-4, adding the go-ahead RBI single in the sixth.

First baseman Clayton Campbell scored two runs and drove in two more in his second multi-hit game of the series. Campbell is now 5-for-14 this series with 3 RBI in four games. After an RBI single to tie the game in the sixth, he extended the West Michigan lead with a sacrifice fly in the eighth.

Next Game: Sunday, July 12 @ West Michigan (2:05 p.m.)

- TinCaps Probable Starter: RHP Maikel Mirales

- Whitecaps Probable Starter: RHP Rayner Castillo

Watch: Bally Sports Live app (free) | MLB + | MLB.T V

Listen: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM | TinCaps.com/Broadcasts

Tickets: TinCaps.com/Tickets







Midwest League Stories from July 11, 2026

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