Fish Fry's Fall to Lugnuts, 6-4, Seven-Game Winning Streak Snapped

Published on July 11, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Lake County Captains News Release







EASTLAKE, Ohio - In Game 5 of a six-game series, the Lake County Fish Fry's (49-34, 12-7) fell to the Lansing Lugnuts (34-50, 5-15) by a final score of 6-4 on Saturday night at Classic Auto Group Park in Eastlake.

A four-run third inning proved to be the difference for Lansing. Despite some late momentum from the Fish Fry's, the Lugnuts held Lake County at arm's reach the rest of the way to secure their first win of the series.

Lansing took an early lead in the first, plating the game's first run on an RBI fielder's choice from 3B Daniel Bucciero, MLB Pipeline's No. 30 Athletics prospect.

In the second, Lake County took its lone lead of the game with consecutive two-out RBI singles from 3B Jeffrey Mercedes and C Tyler Howard, which put the Fish Fry's ahead 2-1 through two innings.

The Lake County lead evaporated as quickly as it came, however, as Lansing powered four runs across in the third inning. After Bucciero drove in a run with a game-tying RBI double, the visitors retook the lead with an RBI single from CF Pedro Pineda. Finally, two more runs scored on another double courtesy of C Logan Sauve.

Pitching proceeded to take over the game, as both teams were held scoreless through the top of the eighth inning. The Fish Fry's would get back on the scoreboard in the home half of the eighth, as Mercedes came through once more with a two-run single to make it a one-run contest.

But the Lugnuts threw the knockout blow in the ninth inning on Bucciero's third RBI of the night, an RBI single that extended Lansing's lead to 6-4.

A single from Lake County DH Aaron Walton, MLB Pipeline's No. 16 Guardians prospect, put the tying run at the plate for the Fish Fry's with one out in the bottom of the ninth. But the final two Lake County hitters were set down in order to end the contest.

RHP Steven Echavarria (W, 3-6), MLB Pipeline's No. 14 Athletics prospect, earned the win for Lansing, allowing two runs on five hits in five innings of work, striking out five and walking three.

RHP Jervis Alfaro (L, 1-2) suffered the loss for the Fish Fry's, surrendering five runs on five hits in five innings pitched, issuing four walks and throwing two strikeouts.

RHP Blaze Pontes (S, 2) earned his second save of the year for the Lugnuts, throwing two strikeouts in 1.2 scoreless innings of relief.

The finale of this week's six-game series between the Captains and Lugnuts is scheduled for Sunday afternoon, July 12, at 1 p.m. Lake County will host its Mascot Olympics at the ballpark. It will also be Family Fun Sunday presented by Classic Auto Group, which will feature pregame catch on the field and player autographs on the concourse, plus postgame kids run the bases.

The game will be broadcast on the Rock Entertainment Sports Network (RESN), the Bally Sports Live App, the MiLB App, and StreamGuys, with social media coverage courtesy of @LCCaptains on X and Instagram.

NOTES TO KNOW

- C Tyler Howard extended his hitting streak to seven games with a pair of singles on Saturday night. The 2025 11th-round pick out of Portland is batting .440 with 11 hits, two doubles, one home run, five RBI, and a 1.157 OPS during this span.

- 1B/OF Nolan Schubart, MLB Pipeline's No. 28 Guardians prospect, extended his on-base streak to 42 games with a walk on Saturday night. The 2025 third-round pick out of Oklahoma State is batting .301 with 46 hits, 40 runs, 10 doubles, one triple, 14 home runs, 45 RBI, 38 walks, a .440 on-base percentage, and a 1.094 OPS during this span. This marks the longest on-base streak by a Captain since at least 2005 and is tied for the fourth-longest on-base streak in the Midwest League since 2005.

- LHP Donovan Zsak pitched two scoreless innings of relief for Lake County on Saturday night. The 2024 eighth-round pick out of Rutgers has logged a 0.95 ERA over his last 12 appearances, allowing just two runs in 19 innings pitched during this span.







Midwest League Stories from July 11, 2026

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