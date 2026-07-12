Davalan Delivers Go-Ahead Homer in Eighth Inning, Pontooners Win 3-2

Published on July 11, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Great Lakes Loons News Release







MIDLAND, Mich. - The Great Lakes Pontooners (50-33) (14-5) became the first team to 50 wins in the Midwest League with a 3-2 victory over the Dayton Dragons (47-38) (8-11) on an 81-degree sunny Saturday night at Dow Diamond.

- Chuck Davalan delivered a two-run home run in the eighth inning to give the Pontooners a 3-2 lead. Chase Adkison started the inning with a double to left field. Davalan drove a 1-1 pitch from Dayton's David Lorduy just over the right field fence, a 336-foot blast. The home run extends Great Lakes streak to 16 games in a row with a home run. 12 games was the previous franchise-best.

- Pontooners pitching was fantastic, striking out 16. Starter Tyler Gough punched out five, in three innings. The right-hander has 13 straight scoreless innings to start his tenure with Great Lakes.

- Dayton left nine on base and went 0-for-9 with runners in scoring position. The Dragons stranded four in the first two innings. Tyson Lewis had two of their three hits, adding a solo home run in the sixth inning.

- Davis Chastain earned the win, getting six outs with 14 pitches. Chastain is 6-0 this year with a 2.89 ERA in 27 games. Dilan Figueredo earned the save, the right-hander punched out two. A pitch clock violation on Julio Carreras ended the contest.

- Eduardo Quintero provided the first Pontooners hit, a triple in the sixth inning. Quintero has three triples in his last six games. A Logan Wagner sacrifice fly to left put Great Lakes on the board.

Rounding Things Out

Emil Morales extended his on-base streak to 18 games with two walks. The Dodgers No. 5 prospect's 11-game hitting streak ended tonight.

Up Next

Tomorrow Sunday, July 12th is the final day of Pontooners Weekend presented by Sugar Springs Marine. It is a Super Splash Day, with inflatable water slides and water activities all over Dow Diamond. Remember to bring a swimsuit and towel. Every Sunday, Kids Eat Free and Run the Bases presented by Serra Toyota of Saginaw.

The Great Lakes Loons have been a partner of the Los Angeles Dodgers since the team's inception in 2007. Dow Diamond serves as the team's home and also houses the Michigan Baseball Foundation, a 501(c)(3) non-profit public charity, and Sports Radio 100.9 The Mitt. For tickets or information about the Loons, call 989-837-BALL or visit Loons.com.







Midwest League Stories from July 11, 2026

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