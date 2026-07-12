Echavarria, Nuts Fry Lake County, 6-4

Published on July 11, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Lansing Lugnuts News Release







EASTLAKE, OH - Steven Echavarria tossed five solid innings, and the Lansing Lugnuts (5-15, 34-50) halted a four-game losing streak by beating the Lake County Fish Fry's (12-7, 49-34), 6-4, on Saturday night at Classic Auto Group Park.

Following two dynamite starts at Dayton that landed him on Baseball America's Prospect Hot List, Echavarria limited Lake County to solely a pair of second-inning RBI singles while striking out five.

His batterymate, catcher Logan Sauve, capped a four-run third inning with a two-run double to right-center, pushing the Lugnuts into a 5-2 lead.

Tucker Novotny blanked the Fish Fry's in the sixth and seventh innings before Blaze Pontes allowed a pair of inherited runners to score on a Jeffrey Mercedes seeing-eye single in the eighth.

Daniel Bucciero added insurance with an RBI single in the ninth before Pontes locked down the Fish Fry's in the bottom of the ninth around an Aaron Walton single to secure the win.

The ninth-inning swing was part of a big night for third baseman Bucciero, who finished 2-for-4 with a walk, a run scored, and three runs batted in.

The Nuts send right-hander Samuel Dutton to the mound for the 1 p.m. Sunday finale, taking on Lake County northpaw Jacob Zibin in the final game for the All-Star Break.

The Lugnuts return to JacksonÃ¢"â¡ Field™ from July 17-19 for a three-game series against the Fort Wayne Tin Caps. For tickets and more information, call (517) 485-4500 or visit www.milb.com/lansing.







Midwest League Stories from July 11, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.