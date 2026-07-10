Lugnuts Mash Three Homers in 8-7 Loss

Published on July 10, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Lansing Lugnuts News Release







EASTLAKE, OH - Jared Sprague-Lott led off the game with a blast, Pedro Pineda socked an opposite-field shot in the sixth, and Myles Naylor launched a tape-measure two-run homer in the ninth, but the Lansing Lugnuts (4-14, 33-49) fell just short to the Lake County Captains (10-7, 47-34), 8-7, on Thursday night at Classic Auto Group Park.

The game was delayed an hour before first pitch; it did not silence either team's power.

Sprague-Lott's third High-A home run greeted Lake County starter Michael Kennedy, giving Lansing an immediate 1-0 lead... only to see Jace LaViolette and Nolan Schubart homer in a five-run bottom of the first inning off Nuts right-hander Mitch Myers.

Esteban González homered in the third and Ryan Cesarini went deep in the fifth off of Myers, giving Lake County an 8-2 lead.

But the Lugnuts' bullpen combo of Griffin Kirn, Tucker Novotny and Blaze Pontes held the Caps hitless and scoreless over the next 3 1/3 innings, and Lansing's offense went to work.

Pineda's third home run of the year, a no-doubt shot to right off of Xavier Martinez, made it 8-3 in the sixth.

In the eighth, Pineda then lined an RBI single off Cam Schuelke and Sprague-Lott drew a bases-loaded walk off Jogly García, drawing the Nuts within 8-5.

And in the ninth, Naylor crushed his third High-A home run over the left field bleachers with Daniel Bucciero aboard, trimming the Captains' lead to one run. García responded by retiring both Pineda and Rodney Green, Jr. (2-for-3, 2 walks) to end the game.

Lake County defeated the Lugnuts for the third straight night in the six-game series, improving to 8-1 vs. Lansing in the season series.

Nuts right-hander Nathan Dettmer starts the fourth game of the series, scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday.

The Lugnuts next return to JacksonÃ¢"â¡ Field™ from July 17-19 for a three-game series against the Fort Wayne Tin Caps. For tickets and more information, call (517) 485-4500 or visit www.milb.com/lansing.







Midwest League Stories from July 10, 2026

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