Dragons Win First of Series Behind Stovall's Four RBI, Defeat Pontooners, 7-5
Published on July 10, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)
Great Lakes Loons News Release
MIDLAND, Mich. - The Dayton Dragons (47-37) (8-10) hit two home runs and gained their first win of the series defeating the Great Lakes Pontooners (49-33) (13-5) 7-5 on a 78-degree sunny Friday night at Dow Diamond.
- Dayton's Peyton Stovall had a four-hit and four-RBI night. The leadoff hitter reached in all five at-bats. He hit a go-ahead two run home run in the fifth and two-run single in the eighth.
- Both teams had two hits with runners in scoring position. For Great Lakes, Emil Morales had both. The 19-year-old roped an RBI double up the right field line in the fourth inning. An infield single up the third base line tied the game 5-5, in the bottom of the seventh.
- Chase Harlan extended the Loons' games with a home run streak to 15. The 20-year-old led off the sixth inning with a 390-foot smash out to left field. The exit velocity was 109 mph, and the blast was Harlan's first in Midland. The Dodgers No. 16 prospect has three homers in his first 13 games in High-A.
- Great Lakes pitching struck out 17, one shy of their season-best of 18 achieved on May 28th against Dayton. Pontooners starter Brooks Auger punched out eight over 4.1 innings.
- Samuel Munoz reached three times, scored twice and stole a base. Munoz was driven in by a Victor Rodrigues double in the fifth inning.
- The Dragons scored the first two runs of the game. Mason Neville went deep in the third inning. He has four home runs in 12 games with Dayton.
Rounding Things Out
Emil Morales has an RBI in 10 of his last 11 games played. The Dodgers' No. 5 prospect has a 1.205 OPS in eight games played in July.
Up Next
On Saturday, July 11th Pontooners Weekend presented by Sugar Springs Marine continues. The Leadoff Hour kicks off the festivities with gates open at 5:00 p.m. ET and beer half-off until 6:00 p.m. ET. Postgame features a Fireworks Loontacular presented by Farm Bureau Insurance. The first pitch is at 7:05 p.m. ET.
The Great Lakes Loons have been a partner of the Los Angeles Dodgers since the team's inception in 2007. Dow Diamond serves as the team's home and also houses the Michigan Baseball Foundation, a 501(c)(3) non-profit public charity, and Sports Radio 100.9 The Mitt. For tickets or information about the Loons, call 989-837-BALL or visit Loons.com.
Midwest League Stories from July 10, 2026
- Cubs Power Past Kernels, 18-8 - Cedar Rapids Kernels
- Dragons Win First of Series Behind Stovall's Four RBI, Defeat Pontooners, 7-5 - Great Lakes Loons
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