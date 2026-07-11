Quad Cities' Streak Snapped in Loss to Chiefs

Published on July 10, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Quad Cities River Bandits News Release







Davenport, Iowa - The Quad Cities River Bandits (40-41, 10-8) saw their season-best seven-game win streak come to an end Friday, as they fell to the Peoria Chiefs (39-45, 7-11) 6-3 at Modern Woodmen Park.

After out-scoring the Chiefs 42-16 in the first three games of the series, the River Bandits took a 1-0 lead in game four courtesy of Derlin Figueroa, who launched his team-leading 17th home run off Peoria starter Tanner Franklin in the second.

Quad Cities' starter Tanner Jones worked blemish-free over his first four innings, but surrendered the lead during a string of five-straight Peoria hits in the fifth. After Luis Pino tied the game with an RBI-double, Jose Suarez put the Chiefs in front with an RBI-triple. Michael Dattalo made it 3-1 Peoria with an RBI-single.

Jones completed the frame, marking the eighth time the right-hander has gone five or more innings in his last nine starts, but was removed after allowing a leadoff double to Christian Martin to begin the sixth. Mason Miller took over on the mound and eventually allowed Martin to score on Cameron Nickens' sacrifice-fly.

The left-hander got help from a double play in the seventh and completed the seventh scorelessly, but surrendered a solo shot to Josh Kross in the top of the eighth. Four batters later, Kamden Edge relieved Miller and saw Peoria jump ahead 6-1 on Luis Pino's RBI-single before striking out four-straight Chiefs to work the game to the bottom of the ninth.

After Peoria right-hander Gerardo Salas posted zeros in the sixth and seventh to secure a hold, Nolan Sailors took Jason Savacool deep for a two-run homer in the eighth, the outfielder's third of the season.

Chiefs' reliever Jose Davila was tasked with the final three outs and converted his season's first save opportunity, facing just one over the minimum in the bottom of the ninth.

Franklin (3-3) struck out nine and did not allow a walk in the winning effort, while Jones (2-5) struck out three and also did not issue a walk, but was tagged with the loss for Quad Cities after giving up four runs on nine hits.

The River Bandits to Modern Woodmen Park for game five of the six-game set tomorrow night and sends Emmanuel Reyes (6-3, 3.91) to the mound opposite Peoria's Leonel Sequera (2-5, 7.45). First pitch is scheduled for 5:30 p.m.







Midwest League Stories from July 10, 2026

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