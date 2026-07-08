Play the Grand River Country Club at Jackson® Field™ from July 9-12

Published on July 8, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Lansing Lugnuts News Release







LANSING, Mich. - Reserve your tee time now for the Grand River County Club at Jackson® Field™, presented by Sparty's Coney Island and 24/7 Golf of DeWitt and Haslett, at the home of the Lansing Lugnuts from Thursday, July 9 through Sunday, July 12.

The Grand River Country Club is open to individuals and foursomes, with golfers of all ability levels welcome. Every participant will receive coupons from Sparty's Coney Island, Goodfellas Bagel and Deli, Taco Bell and one 2026 Lugnuts Flex Ticket.

- Thursday, July 9: Glow Golf ($30/individual, $100/foursome), 9:30 pm - midnight

- Friday, July 10: Glow Golf ($30/individual, $100/foursome), 9:30 pm - midnight

- Saturday, July 11: Day Golf ($20/individual, $75/foursome) followed by Glow Golf ($30/individual, $100/foursome), 11:30 am - midnight

- Sunday, July 12: 60/30/30/60 Hole-in-One Challenge! Each golfer will pay $60 to have 30 minutes to hit 30 golf balls from 60 yards. Awesome prizes, such as free golf, Kroger gift cards, autographed pin flags, and more, await anyone who gets a hole-in-one! All participants will leave with a custom Grand River Country Club 6-pack insulated cooler filled with awesome goodies! Only 40 spots available, 1-6 pm

Designed by course architect/Lansing Lugnuts Director of Retail Matt Hicks, nine tee boxes are spaced throughout the ballpark, seven elevated, with all nine greens located on the playing field. Golfers received three shots at each hole, to score as many points as they can: 25 points for a hole-in-one, 10 points for a ball on the green and two points for a ball on the field.

The golfer with the highest total will be proclaimed the 2026 Grand River Country Club Champion, presented the coveted GRCC Red Blazer and receive a complimentary night in the Owner's Suite to enjoy a 2026 Lugnuts game.

Players may add to their point totals by...

- bringing a non-perishable food item for the Greater Lansing Food Bank (10 points)

- wearing a Lugnuts hat (10 points)

- wearing collegiate apparel (10 points)

The estimated round time is 45-60 minutes. Ope! Alehouse will be open and available during the rounds.

Visit www.milb.com/lansing/ballpark/golf for tee time reservations, a player code of conduct and FAQ, and more info on the Grand River Country Club.







Midwest League Stories from July 8, 2026

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