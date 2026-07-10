Pontooners Power Five Home Runs in 15-7 Win

Published on July 10, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Great Lakes Loons News Release







MIDLAND, Mich. - The Great Lakes Pontooners (49-32) (13-4) smashed five home runs and scored a run in six of the eight innings in a 15-7 win against the Dayton Dragons (46-37) (7-10) on a 76-degree partly cloudy Thursday night at Dow Diamond.

- Emil Morales had a four hit and two home run night. The 19-year-old went deep in the second and fifth inning. The three-run homer in the second gave Great Lakes a 5-4 lead and was mashed 412 feet to deep left. The Dodgers No. 5 prospect started the fifth, with a first pitch swing and longball ripped to left field with a 111 mph exit velocity. Morales doubled in the first and singled in the third inning.

- Dodgers No. 4 prospect Eduardo Quintero notched his second career grand slam. After three walks by Dayton starter Kyle McCoy loaded the bases, he was replaced by Graham Osman in the third inning. Quintero lifted a ball 423 feet to dead center field. The 20-year-old's first career grand slam was last week, on June 30th. Quintero has five home runs in the last nine games.

- Cameron Decker and Eduardo Guerrero added two additional homers. Decker's dinger provided two in the fourth inning to make it 12-4. Guerrero pushed the final tally, a two-run homer in the seventh. Jose Meza was plated on both jacks; he had a four-hit contest.

- Dayton had seven runs, four in the second inning. The Dragons scored four runs on four hits, aided by two balks and a hit by pitch. Pontooners' starter Sterling Patick's next three innings were scoreless. The left-hander struck out seven over five innings. Dayton centerfielder Marcus Smith blasted a three-run homer in the seventh inning. Smith has back-to-back games with a home run.

Rounding Things Out

Emil Morales fell a triple shy of the cycle. Morales has 20 extra base hits in 39 games with Great Lakes.

Up Next

On Friday, July 10th Pontooners Weekend presented by Sugar Springs Marine continues. For the first 500 fans, 21 and older, will receive a Pontooners Bottle Opener Coaster. It is a Foodie Friday presented by Isabella Bank and tickets are available for Chef's Table. Throughout the game, Yacht Rock tunes will accompany the evening and Up North vibes. The first pitch is at 7:05 p.m. ET.

The Great Lakes Loons have been a partner of the Los Angeles Dodgers since the team's inception in 2007. Dow Diamond serves as the team's home and also houses the Michigan Baseball Foundation, a 501(c)(3) non-profit public charity, and Sports Radio 100.9 The Mitt. For tickets or information about the Loons, call 989-837-BALL or visit Loons.com.







Midwest League Stories from July 10, 2026

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