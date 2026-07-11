Fort Wayne Ties Season-High 16 Hits in Friday Night Victory
Published on July 10, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)
Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release
COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. - The Fort Wayne TinCaps snapped their four-game losing streak by tying their season-high 16 hits in Friday's 6-3 win against the West Michigan Whitecaps (Tigers affiliate) at LMCU Ballpark.
Fort Wayne (35-50, 8-11) struck first with four runs in the opening two innings in their first win of this series. Left fielder Alex McCoy (No. 19 Padres prospect) got the party started with his Midwest League-leading 23rd double of the campaign to score Justin DeCriscio. McCoy drove in two more with a base hit in the second, good for his third three-RBI showing in 2026.
DeCriscio ended the night 3-for-5 with three singles and has extended his hitting streak to seven games.
First baseman Luke Cantwell launched his third home run of the season with the TinCaps in the seventh. Cantwell has a long ball in each of the first three series he has been with Fort Wayne this year since being promoted on June 23. The Padres' 20th-round pick last season hit his first professional home run at LMCU Ballpark on Sept. 5.
Catcher Carlos Rodriguez extended his hitting streak to five games with an RBI single in the fifth inning to add to the lead.
TinCaps Starter Abraham Parra picked up his fourth win of the season in his 13th start. Parra allowed one run on five hits in five innings while striking out a pair. Righty Clark Candiotti collected his second career save by getting the final four outs.
West Michigan (35-48, 11-8) scored a run in the fourth, sixth, and eighth innings in their first loss of the week.
Next Game: Saturday, July 11 @ West Michigan (7:05 p.m.)
- TinCaps Probable Starter: RHP Bryan Balzer (No. 28 Padres prospect)
- WhiteCaps Probable Starter: RHP Charlie Christensen
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Tickets: TinCaps.com/Tickets
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