Pontooners Power Three Homers, Wagner Hits Two in 6-1 Win

Published on July 12, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Great Lakes Loons News Release







MIDLAND, Mich. - The Great Lakes Pontooners (51-33) (15-5) hit three home runs in a 6-1 victory over the Dayton Dragons (47-39) (8-12) on an 81-degree sunny Sunday afternoon at Dow Diamond.

- Logan Wagner had a two home run game and now has six on Sunday's this season. Wagner has the most home runs of any Midwest Leaguer on Sundays. The Jefferson City, Tennessee native hit the pair over the right field fence, a two-run shot in the third inning and solo homer in the sixth. Wagner now has 12 home runs in 44 games with Great Lakes.

- Chuck Davalan hit the go-ahead homer to win last night's game. This afternoon he added the sixth run with a solo shot. Davalan and Wagner now lead the team with 12 home runs.

- Great Lakes pitching struck out 10. Robby Porco struck out three over 1.1. innings and earned the win. Starter Isaac Ayon went 3.2 innings permitting one run.

- Chase Harlan gave the Pontooners a 2-1 lead in the third inning, with an RBI double. He has seven extra base hits in 15 games with Great Lakes.

Rounding Things Out

Eduardo Quintero stole his 34th base, he leads all Dodgers minor leaguers.

Up Next

The All Star Break means no Loons baseball for the next four days. Great Lakes returns to action on Friday July 17th. The first pitch is at 7:05 p.m. ET. Friday features The Great Lakes Grand Carnival presented by Founders Grove Classical Academy. Carnival games and bounce houses will be all over the concourse.

Postgame will be a Fireworks Loontacular brought to you by Farm Bureau Insurance. Friday is a Foodie Friday presented by Isabella Bank, including a Chef's Table with tickets available at Loons.com.

The Great Lakes Loons have been a partner of the Los Angeles Dodgers since the team's inception in 2007. Dow Diamond serves as the team's home and also houses the Michigan Baseball Foundation, a 501(c)(3) non-profit public charity, and Sports Radio 100.9 The Mitt. For tickets or information about the Loons, call 989-837-BALL or visit Loons.com.







Midwest League Stories from July 12, 2026

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