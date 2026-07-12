TinCaps Game Information: July 12 at West Michigan Whitecaps (Tigers Affiliate)

Published on July 12, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release







Fort Wayne TinCaps (35-51, 8-12) @ West Michigan Whitecaps (36-48, 12-8)

Sunday, July 12 | LMCU Ballpark | 2:05 PM | Game 87 of 132

RHP Maikel Miralles (0-7, 44.0 IP, 8.80 ERA) vs. RHP Rayner Castillo (1-6, 51.1 IP, 6.31 ERA)

WATCH: Bally Sports Live, MLB.TV, MLB+ | LISTEN: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM & TinCaps.com/Listen

ANOTHER FUTURE STAR: Last Wednesday, Major League Baseball announced the rosters for the 2026 MLB All-Star Futures Game, presented by Nike, at Citizens Bank Park, including Fort Wayne TinCaps left-handed pitcher Kash Mayfield. This marks the fifth-straight season an active TinCaps player has appeared in the Futures Game. Fort Wayne is one of only two out of 30 High-A teams to have had a player selected for this showcase each year since 2022. Outfielder Robert Hassell III became the first active player to represent Fort Wayne in 2022, before Jackson Merrill appeared in 2023. This year's rosters also include Padres No. 1 prospect Ethan Salas (2024) and Athletics No. 1 prospect Leo De Vries (2025), both of whom return to the showcase after representing Fort Wayne in their respective seasons with the club. Including Mayfield, the Midwest League will have nine players who have donned an MWL team's jersey this season in the event. Fans can watch other top prospects on the national stage live on NBC.

BRYAN'S BEST WORK YET: TinCaps right-hander Bryan Balzer struck out a career-high 8 batters on Saturday in five innings. Balzer gave up five hits and one run in his third High-A start after making his Midwest League debut on June 27 at Classic Auto Group Park against Lake County. The 21-year-old led the California League with six wins and tossed a second-most 60.1 IP in his time with Lake Elsinore. Among qualified starters in the league, Balzer ranked 3rd in BAA (.243) and WHIP (1.24), and 4th in ERA (4.48).

LOOKING AHEAD: Fort Wayne continues their nine-game road trip after the All-Star break with a three-game set in Lansing next weekend. The TinCaps and Lugnuts haven't squared off since the first full week of the season back in April in downtown Fort Wayne, where Lansing won 4 of the 6 contests. Fort Wayne will end the regular season at Jackson Field the week of September 1-6, their second straight campaign ending the regular season away from Parkview Field.

JACK ATTACK: Fort Wayne left fielder Jack Costello hit his tenth home run of the season in the fourth inning on Wednesday, giving him ten round-trippers in consecutive seasons with the 'Caps. Jack is now 1 of 11 players in franchise history to hit the 20-home-run mark and is tied for 10th in career home runs with Hudson Potts (2017). Costello has a hit in nine of his last ten showings, slashing .263/.300/.526 with a .826 OPS and 3 HR in the stretch. Twelve of Costello's 14 doubles this season have come since May 9, ranking him ninth in the Midwest League in that stretch. Costello has led the MWL since the start of 2025, with 10 of his 20 home runs against left-handed pitching, two ahead of his own teammate, Jake Cunningham.

JD JUST DOING IT: Fort Wayne shortstop Justin DeCriscio collected two hits on Saturday, extending his hit streak to eight games. The former NC State Wolfpack now has 16 multi-hit games with Fort Wayne since being promoted on May 12, with five of those being three-hit showings. DeCriscio has reached base safely in 18 of his last 20 games dating back to June 18. He is slashing .321/.396/.500 with a .896 OPS in the stretch, with 3 HR, 5 doubles, a triple, and 10 RBI. The 23-year-old has the only grand slam hit by a TinCap this season (June 12). Five of DeCriscio's 7 home runs have come away from Parkview Field, with last Saturday night's shot against Great Lakes being his first at home since May 20 against Dayton.

THE WORLD OF WIDEMAN: TinCaps outfielder Ryan Wideman has a hit in 10 of his last 12 games and in 12 of his first 15 showings with Fort Wayne since being promoted on June 23. The 22-year-old finished Friday 3-for-5, his second multi-hit showing in as many games and his second three-hit effort in High-A. Wideman is hitting .297 in 7 games this month and leads all of Minor League Baseball with 50 stolen bases in 2026, including seven with Fort Wayne.

SWEET-SWINGING ALEX MCCOY: TinCaps slugger Alex McCoy drove in three runs in the first two innings on Friday, which included his Midwest League-leading 23rd double of the campaign in the first frame. McCoy has 11 multi-RBI games this season, with Friday being his third three-RBI showing. The No. 19 Padres prospect is the active team leader in home runs (12), RBI (44), and multi-hit games (22) in 77 games this season. Along with leading the league in doubles, McCoy is 2nd in extra-base hits (36), sixth in total bases (139), and in hits (78).







Midwest League Stories from July 12, 2026

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