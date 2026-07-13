Chiefs Fall Short, Drop Series to Quad Cities

Published on July 12, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Peoria Chiefs News Release







Davenport, IA - One day after overcoming a two-run ninth-inning deficit, the Chiefs trailed again on Sunday, but couldn't erase a four-run deficit in an 8-6 loss to Quad Cities at Modern Woodman Park.

With the loss, the Chiefs dropped their first of three series against the River Bandits this season, 4-2. Peoria falls to 8-12 in the second half of the season.

The Chiefs struck first on Cameron Nickens' RBI double in the second inning.

After striking out three of the four batters he faced in the first inning, Peoria starter Jacob Odle allowed three runs in the second on three walks, a hit batsman, a wild pitch and two hits to put Quad Cities ahead 3-1.

Odle made his second-shortest start with the Chiefs, allowing three runs on two hits while walking four and striking out four in his two innings.

In the third, Jalin Flores delivered an RBI double before scoring on catcher Ramon Ramirez's throwing error on Josh Kross' RBI single, tying the game at 3-3.

Erick Torres lifted a sacrifice fly off Dominic Freeberger in the bottom of the third, making it 4-3 River Bandits.

Torres came through again in the fifth with an RBI single, extending Quad Cities' advantage to 5-3.

In the sixth, Nickens recorded an RBI groundout to cut Peoria's deficit to 5-4.

Asbel Gonzalez answered in the bottom of the sixth with an RBI single, restoring Quad Cities' two-run lead at 6-4.

Quad Cities added two insurance runs in the seventh on Diego Guzman's RBI groundout and Nolan Sailors' RBI single to extend its lead to 8-4.

Trailing by four entering the ninth, the Chiefs mounted another comeback attempt with back-to-back RBI doubles from Ian Petrutz and Flores, cutting the deficit to 8-6.

Peoria's comeback fell short as Kross and José Suárez struck out to end the game.

Following the All-Star break, the Chiefs return to action Friday at 6:05 p.m. CT on the road against the South Bend Cubs for a three-game set.

Fans can listen to the hometown call on PeoriaChiefs.com.

Tickets are available for the next Chiefs' homestand July 21-26 against the West Michigan Whitecaps on PeoriaChiefs.com or at the Dozer Park box office.







Midwest League Stories from July 12, 2026

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