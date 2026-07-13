Wisconsin Timber Rattlers Homestand Highlights: July 17-19

Published on July 12, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Wisconsin Timber Rattlers News Release







GRAND CHUTE, WI - The Wisconsin Timber Rattlers return to action on Friday night after four days off with a four-game, three-day series against the Quad Cities River Bandits. The promotions crew is taking no days off in preparing for this series because we have wrestlers, cars, and another bobblehead giveaway on the way for you.

Purchase tickets for any game during this homestand by using this link.

FRIDAY, JULY 17 at 6:40pm; Wrestling Night with Hornswoggle and Teddy Long; Fireworks presented by ATC; Post-game Kids Run the Bases courtesy of Menasha Corporation: Hold on a minute, Playas! The Timber Rattlers and our friends at All-Star Championship Wrestling have teamed up for our annual Wrestling Night! There is a special ticket package available at this link that includes a ticket to the game, ringside seats for the pregame matches in Brews on Third, and a meet & greet with Hornswoggle and WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long! There are fireworks sponsored by ATC after the game. Kids Run the Bases is for children twelve and under courtesy of Menasha Corporation after the fireworks.

SATURDAY, JULY 18 DOUBLEHEADER STARTS at 4:10pm; Cars Celebration; Fireworks presented by Kimberly-Clark; Postgame Kids Run the Bases courtesy of Meijer: Life is a highway! Help the Rattlers celebrate the release of Cars from twenty years ago with co-branded Disney merchandise in the Snake Pit Team Store and surprises around the ballpark all night long. It's two-for-one on the diamond. One ticket will get you admission to two seven-inning games that will be played between the Rattlers and River Bandits to make up for a rainout at Quad Cities on June 21. Gates open at 3:30 and there will be approximately 30-40 minutes between the end of game one and the start of game two. The Saturday night fireworks display after the second game of the twinbill is presented by Kimberly-Clark. Meijer presents Kids Run the Bases for children twelve and under after fireworks.

SUNDAY, JULY 19 at 1:10pm; Sal Frelick Bobblehead Giveaway presented by Prevea Health; Brewers Sunday; Bucks at the Ballpark; Catch on the Field presented by TruGreen; Postgame Autographs presented by Fox Cities Cards: A Sal Frelick bobblehead presented by Prevea Health is a good way to wrap up this homestand. Add Sal to you bobblehead collection by being one of the first 1,000 fans to attend the series finale. Timber Rattlers players and coaches wear their 2026 Brewers Sunday jerseys as part of Brewers Sunday. Fans will be allowed on the field from noon to 12:30pm for Catch on the Field presented by TruGreen. Bucks at the Ballpark day features appearances by Milwaukee Bucks mascot Bango, the Grand Dancers, DJ Quadi and more! After the game, players will be available for autographs presented by Fox Cities Cards.

Flex packages and suites for the remainder of the 2026 season are available online through the links provided, over the phone at (920) 733-4152, or in person at the Timber Rattlers Box Office located at Neuroscience Group Field. The box office is open from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm Monday through Friday.







Midwest League Stories from July 12, 2026

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