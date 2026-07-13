Captains Fall to Lugnuts 3-2 in Series Finale

Published on July 12, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Lake County Captains News Release







EASTLAKE, Ohio - In the finale of a six-game series, the Lake County Captains (49-35, 12-8) fell to the Lansing Lugnuts (35-50, 6-15) by a final score of 3-2 on Sunday afternoon at Classic Auto Group Park in Eastlake.

Despite 4.2 innings of shutout baseball between RHP Cam Schuelke and RHP Jogly García out of the Lake County bullpen, an early lead proved to be just enough for the visitors as the Captains were held to just two runs for the fifth time this season.

After two scoreless innings to open the game, Lansing took the lead in the third on an RBI single from LF Myles Naylor. The Lugnuts tacked on another run in the frame on another RBI single from DH Jake Reinisch.

The Captains cut the deficit in half in the home half of the third thanks to a sacrifice fly from SS Dean Curley, MLB Pipeline's No. 11 Guardians prospect.

Lansing then grabbed the run back in the fourth inning with a sacrifice fly of its own from RF Rodney Green Jr., which made it a 3-1 ballgame.

In the fifth, Lake County pulled within one run once more when CF Jace LaViolette, MLB Pipeline's No. 8 Guardians prospect, roped an RBI double to drive in C Tyler Howard.

The Lugnuts, however, secured the victory with a stellar bullpen performance. 12 of the final 14 Captains hitters were retired, with CF Aaron Walton, MLB Pipeline's No. 16 prospect, reaching base on a hit-by-pitch in the seventh and DH Esteban González reaching base on a double in the ninth.

LHP Riley Huge (W, 1-2) earned the win for Lansing, retiring one batter out of the bullpen while issuing a walk.

RHP Jacob Zibin (L, 1-2) suffered the loss for Lake County, allowing three runs on eight hits in 4.1 innings of work, striking out four and walking two.

RHP Ben Hansen (S, 1) earned the save for the visitors, allowing just one hit and throwing two strikeouts in 2.1 scoreless innings of relief.

After the All-Star Break from Monday through Thursday, the Captains will begin a three-game home series versus the Dayton Dragons. First pitch for the series opener is scheduled for Friday night, July 17, at 7 p.m. from Classic Auto Group Park in Eastlake. Lake County will celebrate Irish Heritage Night at the ballpark, where the Captains will also host a postgame Fireworks Friday show presented by Coca-Cola. The game will be broadcast on the Bally Sports Live App, the MiLB App, and StreamGuys, with social media coverage courtesy of @LCCaptains on X and Instagram.

NOTES TO KNOW

- C Tyler Howard extended his hitting streak to eight games with a double and a single on Sunday afternoon. The 2025 11th-round pick out of Portland is batting .448 with 13 hits, three doubles, one home run, five RBI, and a 1.170 OPS during this span.

- 1B/OF Nolan Schubart, MLB Pipeline's No. 28 Guardians prospect, extended his on-base streak to 43 games with a single on Sunday afternoon. The 2025 third-round pick out of Oklahoma State is batting .299 with 47 hits, 40 runs, 10 doubles, one triple, 14 home runs, 45 RBI, 38 walks, a .437 on-base percentage, and a 1.080 OPS during this span. This marks the longest on-base streak by a Captain since at least 2005 and is tied for the third-longest on-base streak in the Midwest League since 2005.

- OF Esteban González extended his on-base streak to 21 games with a double on Sunday afternoon. The Maracaibo, Venezuela native is batting .328 with 20 hits, 21 runs, five doubles, one triple, five home runs, 14 RBI, 12 walks, and a 1.150 OPS during this span.







Midwest League Stories from July 12, 2026

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