Relief Effort Sends Lugnuts into All-Star Break with 3-2 Win
Published on July 12, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)
Lansing Lugnuts News Release
EASTLAKE, OH - Behind a strong team relief performance, the Lansing Lugnuts (6-15, 35-50) edged the Lake County Captains (12-8, 49-35), 3-2, on Sunday afternoon at Classic Auto Group Park, closing out a six-game series and entering the All-Star Break.
The Lugnuts finished 5-7 on their two-week trip to Dayton and Lake County, but went 4-0 during weekend games.
Myles Naylor (2-for-5) and Jake Reinisch (2-for-5) each delivered an RBI single in the third inning, and Rodney Green, Jr. (1-for-2, walk, double) added a sacrifice fly in the fourth against Lake County starter Jacob Zibin.
Starter Samuel Dutton struck out four in 4 2/3 innings, scattering six hits and a walk while allowing solo tallies in the third and fifth innings.
The bullpen took it from there and was magnificent: Riley Huge recorded the final out of the fifth; Jorge Marcheco worked a perfect sixth; Gerlin Rosario struck out a pair in the seventh; and Ben Hansen finished the seventh with a caught-stealing, then blanked the Captains over the final two innings.
All told, the four pitchers combined to allow one hit in 4 1/3 scoreless innings, walking one while striking out five.
Leadoff hitter Jared Sprague-Lott added three hits in five at-bats for the Nuts, who out-hit the Captains 12-7.
All of Minor League Baseball now takes a break for the next four days, with action resuming Friday: the Lugnuts host the Fort Wayne TinCaps from July 17-19, featuring LAFCU Fireworks on both Friday and Saturday. For tickets and more information, call (517) 485-4500 or visit www.milb.com/lansing.
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