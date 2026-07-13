Cubs Top Kernels in Series Finale 5-2
Published on July 12, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)
Cedar Rapids Kernels News Release
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa - South Bend scored runs in each of the first two innings Sunday afternoon and did not look back, besting the Kernels 5-2 to clinch a series win over Cedar Rapids.
To start the top of the first inning, Christian Olivo worked a walk. After a balk moved him to second, he stole third and scored on a Jose Escobar RBI groundout to put the Cubs in front 1-0.
In the top of the second, Miguel Useche walked to begin the inning, and after he stole second and stole third, he scored on a wild pitch to lift South Bend ahead 2-0.
The Kernels got on the board in the bottom of the second. With one out, Jose Salas lined a solo home run to right to cut the deficit to 2-1.
South Bend responded in the top of the sixth. A pair of walks opened the inning in front of Angel Cepeda, who singled to drive in a run to make it 3-1. Behind him, a Useche RBI groundout lifted the Cubs in front 4-1.
The Cubs added on in the seventh. Matt Hallquist walked in front of Kane Kepley, who smoked an RBI triple to up the advantage to 5-1.
Cedar Rapids got back on the board in the bottom of the inning. Salas worked a one-out walk before Henry Kusiak, who's RBI double brought him home to make it 5-2, South Bend.
But that would be the end of the scoring on the day. Cole Reynolds closed the game with scoreless innings in the eighth and the ninth to preserve the 5-2 Cubs win.
The Kernels finish the series 2-4 against South Bend and fall to 35-49 on the season. Cedar Rapids returns to action after the All-Star break Friday night at 6:35 when Beloit visits Veterans Memorial Stadium. Both starters are TBD.
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