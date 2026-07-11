Nunez Transferred from Fort Myers; Rochard Transferred to 60-Day IL

Published on July 11, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Cedar Rapids Kernels News Release







CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa - In conjunction with the Minnesota Twins, the Cedar Rapids Kernels announce the following roster moves effective today. C Irvin Nunez has been transferred from single-A Fort Myers to Cedar Rapids and is active immediately. Nunez will wear #13. Additionally, RHP Sam Rochard has been transferred to the 60-day IL with right labrum impingement syndrome. These moves were announced by Minnesota Twins Manager, Minor League Operations Jason Davila.

The 2026 Cedar Rapids roster currently sits at 27 active players, with nine on the injured list.

Cedar Rapids continues its six-game series at Veterans Memorial Stadium against South Bend tonight at 6:35.







Midwest League Stories from July 11, 2026

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