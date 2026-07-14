Nunez Transferred to Fort Myers

Published on July 13, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Cedar Rapids Kernels News Release







CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa - In conjunction with the Minnesota Twins, the Cedar Rapids Kernels announce the following roster moves effective today. C Irvin Nunez has been transferred from Cedar Rapids to single-A Fort Myers. This move was announced by Minnesota Twins Manager, Minor League Operations Jason Davila.

The 2026 Cedar Rapids roster currently sits at 26 active players, with nine on the injured list.

Cedar Rapids returns from the All-Star break to begin a weekend series at Veterans Memorial Stadium against Beloit Friday at 6:35.







Midwest League Stories from July 13, 2026

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